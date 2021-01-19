Ugo Monye: Ringfencing Gallagher Premiership is not right

Former Harlequins winger Ugo Monye has come out strongly against the Gallagher Premiership being ringfenced.

According to The Rugby Paper, relegation is set to be scrapped for the current Premiership season, as many clubs have had to cancel matches due to the ongoing pandemic.

The winner of the RFU Championship, most likely Saracens, would still be promoted however, meaning that there would be 13 sides in England’s top-flight for the next season.

PRL in conflict over ‘Covid points’https://t.co/XxlCjSmept — The Rugby Paper (@TheRugbyPaper) January 19, 2021

Many Premiership clubs are thought to be unhappy with the prospects of relegation this season, as teams will benefit and be punished by match cancellations in an uneven manner.

The Harlequins stalwart, who spent a season in the English second division with the London club, believes getting rid of relegation will seriously hamper the excitement of the league.

“A sport without consequence is not much of a sport. There have to be consequences at both ends of the table.

“I am not in favour of closing the shop. It’s just not right. I love the jeopardy at the top as much as I love the fight, tussle and hustle at the bottom of it.

“That is what I have always known. That is the league I have enjoyed as a player and now as a fan,” Monye told BBC‘s Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

Premiership cancellation rules

Under current rules, clubs with positive coronavirus cases who are unable to complete fixtures are awarded two points for forfeiting the match, while the other club affected by the forfeit are awarded four points.

This has already had a significant impact on the table, as Worcester Warriors could potentially be bottom instead of Gloucester, were it not for them being awarded four points for their unfulfilled game against Harlequins.

Positive coronavirus results have resulted in five cancellations so far this season, with more expected, as Bath had to close their training ground today after an outbreak of the virus.

