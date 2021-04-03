Ugo Monye praises referee Andrew Brace for ‘common sense’ high tackle call

‘What Andrew Brace has done there is apply common sense’

Ugo Monye has praised referee Andrew Brace after he deemed that Gloucester’s George Barton did nothing wrong in an unfortunate collision with La Rochelle’s Dillyn Leyds.

The shoulder of Barton made contact with the head of Leyds, which under most circumstances would mean a straight red card for the Gloucester player.

However, referee Brace decided that due to Leyds falling into Barton’s tackle, the incident was not even worthy of a penalty as there was nothing the youngster could have done to avoid the collision.

Ugo Monye: “Well done Andrew Brace” pic.twitter.com/chwR4QIPew — shay waterworth (@ShayWaterworth) April 3, 2021

Former England international Monye was on commentary duty for BT Sport during the match, and applauded Brace for what he saw as the most reasonable outcome.

“What Andrew Brace has done there is apply common sense to the law and got a very good outcome. Unfortunately with the way the game is we could have got three different outcomes there,” Monye said.

“I could have been sold a red, I could have been sold a yellow, but I’ve now been sold just play on, and to me it’s probably the most common sense outcome.”

La Rochelle prove too strong for Gloucester.

While Gloucester were not reduced to 14 men for the remainder of the match, they were unable to find a way past Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle, losing by 27 points to 16 at Kingsholm.

La Rochelle lay down a marker 💪 The TOP 14 side win 16-27 at Kingsholm to reach the #HeinekenChampionsCup quarter-finals. pic.twitter.com/E9Fxm9vle1 — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) April 2, 2021

La Rochelle will go on to face either Sale Sharks or Scarlets in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals, as head coach O’Gara will look to add to the two Heineken Cup medals he won as a player.

