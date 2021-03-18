Ugo Monye backs ‘old warhorse’ Keith Earls to continue to impress for Ireland

“He’s such a valuable component for Munster and Ireland right now.”

Ugo Monye has praised Keith Earls for doing the “unnoticed” work during games, backing him to continue to be a valuable asset for Munster and Ireland.

Earls signed a one-year contract extension with the IRFU last week, and continues to start for Ireland despite turning 34 later this year, which is a considerable age for a winger.

The Limerick man’s former British and Irish Lions teammate Monye is far from surprised by Earls’ longevity, and was confident that the Ireland winger could perform at the top level for at least another year.

Ugo Monye praises Keith Earls.

Monye was speaking as part of the Tackle Your Feelings #BeKind Initiative and spoke about his experience of Earls back when the two shared a room together during the Lions tour to South Africa in 2009.

“I just thought he was a really humble kid that just wanted to learn and get better,” Monye said.

“He was a young fella back then, new on to the international scene, in many ways like myself although I was a few years older than Keith.

“It’s probably no coincidence as to how he’s kept that kept level of commitment and mindset, and had such longevity in the game.”

‘He can do everything.’

While Earls doesn’t perhaps draw as much attention as some of the other, flashier wingers in the Six Nations, the Munster man has proven to be a consistent performer for Ireland, and has clearly won head coach Andy Farrell’s trust.

Former England international Monye has been particularly impressed by Earls’ talents across multiple aspects of the game, noting that its the little things that win over the favour of coaches and teammates.

“I think you’ve got fashionable players and non-fashionable players,” Monye explained.

“You’ve got players like Louis Rees-Zammit, who is really fashionable because he’s so fast and he’s cool and he’s young… Then you’ve got Keith Earls who is this old warhorse, but he is exactly that.

“You know, the international game is about doing everything really well. Like, there is not a part of Keith Earl’s game where you would go, ‘Oh but he can’t do that’… He can do everything.

“He won a couple of pivotal turnovers [against Scotland]. But they are not fashionable things to chase balls and get your head over a ball and win turnovers.

“They kind of go unnoticed, but they don’t go unnoticed by your teammates and the coaches, and that’s why he’s such a valuable component for Munster and Ireland right now.”

