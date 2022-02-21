Ugo Monye backs Manu Tuilagi to put the ‘fear of God’ in Wales

Ugo Monye has urged Eddie Jones to start Manu Tuilagi against Wales, as the Sale Sharks centre adds another level of physicality to England’s game.

Tuilagi missed England’s first two Six Nations games as he wasn’t deemed to be fit enough after sustaining an injury against South Africa in November, although he did play for Sale on both weekends.

The 30-year-old has now been called up to England’s squad and is in with a chance to play against Wales, having impressed in his two recent games for the Sharks.

Former England winger Monye was speaking on BT Sport and argued that Tuilagi must start against Wales after England were found wanting at centre against Scotland.

Ugo Monye on Manu Tuilagi.

“He’s one of the best power athletes this country has. One of the best power athletes in world rugby,” Money said.

“He’s such a big focal point. I remember seeing the line up against Scotland and I thought ‘Where is that power? Where is that physicality?’

“We’ve continuously had this conversation about Manu and the dependency of this one person to be able to fix all of England’s problems.

“But when he’s fit and available, and he’s been brilliant the last couple of weeks for Sale Sharks, I think he has to feature.”

“He’s one of the best power athletes in world rugby” “He lines up against Wales this weekend, puts the fear of God in them!”@ugomonye & @BenKay5 discuss the return of Manu Tuilagi after the centre was named in England’s Six Nations squad 🌹#RugbyTonight pic.twitter.com/yvwVR4y6CJ — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) February 20, 2022

‘You have to treat people slightly differently.’

Tuilagi has been plagued with injury problems for most of his career, and despite his powerful frame and athletic ability, he is treated more delicately as a result.

While Tuilagi’s reduced training load isn’t ideal for his match fitness, it doesn’t appear to negatively affect his performances and Monye believes he is well worth the risk.

“This is a guy who’s well experienced and has played international rugby for a very long time and has had a significant impact. When you look at his injury record, you have to treat people slightly differently,” Monye explained.

“I had to, just in managing my workload. People take the mick and all the rest of it but I never had an impact on the England team in the way Manu Tuilagi does.

“He lines up against Wales this weekend and puts the fear of God in them. He is someone, with or without the ball, that stops traffic. He just does.”

Read More About: england rugby, manu tuilagi, ugo monye