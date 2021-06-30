Ugo Monye identifies the key individual battles between the Lions and Springboks

Ugo Monye has identified the key head-to-head battles for the British and Irish Lions’ upcoming test series against the Springboks.

The Lions’ first test against the Springboks is now less than a month away, with the touring side set to play their first game on South African soil this Saturday.

Monye was speaking on World Rugby’s The Wrap and picked out four individual battles that could decide the test series.

Conor Murray vs Faf de Klerk.

The first head-to-head battle Monye picked out was that of the two scrum-halves. Conor Murray, the newly-appointed Lions captain, will have his hands full with diminutive South African play maker de Klerk.

The two have little in common besides sharing a position, with Monye comparing Murray’s cool head to de Klerk’s unpredictacblity.

“Faf de Klerk is their He-Man. He is so unpredictable in defence as well as in attack,” Monye said.

Cheslin Kolbe vs an unnamed Lions winger.

The Lions have plenty of options out on the wing, with young Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit and England flyer Anthony Watson just two of several excellent wingers on the tour.

While Monye couldn’t pick out any winger who he reckons will start for the Lions, he did back Cheslin Kolbe to impress for South Africa again this summer.

“It could be Duhan van der Merwe, Anthony Watson, Liam Williams, Louis Rees-Zammit. We have got searing pace out wide and if we can feed the speed we should see some extraordinary tries out wide,” Monye commented.

Tom Curry vs Pieter-Steph du Toit.

While the debate on who should be the starting flankers for the Lions is far from over, Monye has backed England’s Tom Curry to start in the back row against the Springboks.

Pieter Steph du Toit also has plenty of competition in South Africa’s back row, but if the Stormers flanker can rediscover his form from the Rugby World Cup in 2019 he will surely start.

“Tom Curry I think is one of the best number sevens in the world and Pieter-Steph du Toit got named as world player of the year after South Africa won the World Cup,” Monye explained.

“The threat that he has in the line-outs, defensively as well as in attack – I think that’s going to be absolutely phenomenal.”

Dan Biggar vs Handre Pollard.

Last but not least, Monye picked out the battle between the two fly-halves, which he reckons will be between Dan Biggar and Handre Pollard.

Biggar has been in excellent form all season and is currently the front-runner to start at fly-half and while Pollard has struggled with injury problems in recent times, he was crucial to South Africa’s World Cup triumph in 2019.

“Dan Biggar, he is a test match warrior. He got player of the match at the weekend and I think he’s in pole position to wear the Lions 10 shirt in this test series,” Monye said.

