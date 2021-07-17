Ugo Monye believes experienced Lions fly-halves can learn from Marcus Smith

Ugo Monye believes Owen Farrell and Dan Biggar can learn something new from freshly-minted British and Irish Lions fly-half Marcus Smith.

Smith will start for the Lions against the Stormers in Cape Town a week after he was called up as an injury replacement for Finn Russell.

Former England and Lions winger Monye was speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live about Smith and backed the youngster to make a big impression for the Lions in what will likely be a one-sided encounter.

It’s been a truly sensational few months for @MarcuSmith10 🦁 You can watch him make his debut in today’s match LIVE on @SkySports@SkySportsRugby with a 5pm BST kick-off 💪#LionsRugby #CastleLionsSeries #LionsSA2021 pic.twitter.com/NDZDPtW4Yi — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 17, 2021

Ugo Monye on Marcus Smith.

“I think he brings an absolute vitality and freshness, instinct rugby,” Monye said.

“I hope he retains his personality and style of play and we get to see that on Saturday. I think this will be the easiest game he has played in the last three weeks.

“The opposition isn’t as good and the quality of players he has around him is unbelievable. You have got a 22-year-old on tour with two caps and I honestly think Dan Biggar and Owen Farrell can learn from him.”

The Harlequins youngster’s rapid rise.

While Smith has been tearing it up with Harlequins for a number of seasons now, the 22-year-old won his first cap for England less than two weeks ago against the USA.

The exciting fly-half put himself into international contention after playing a crucial role in Harlequins’ Gallagher Premiership triumph and clearly caught the eye of both Eddie Jones and Warren Gatland.

While more experienced fly-halves such as Johnny Sexton and George Ford were expected to be ahead of Smith in the Lions pecking order, Gatland explained that he wanted a like-for-like replacement for Finn Russell.

Should the game against the Stormers be anything like the previous warm-up matches against the Lions and Sharks, Smith will have a great opportunity to show off what he can do in attack.

