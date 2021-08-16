Ugo Monye believes Lions back three should feel aggrieved with test series tactics

Ugo Monye believes the British and Irish Lions’ outside backs have the right to feel “dissatisfied” with their side’s tactics against South Africa.

The Lions’ back three players got few opportunities to attack across all three tests, with each of them mainly tasked with chasing kicks as well as dealing with South Africa’s constant aerial bombardment.

Monye, who toured South Africa with the Lions in 2009, was speaking on the BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly podcast and believes he would have been frustrated with the tourists’ tactics had he been involved this year.

If you haven’t seen this yet, then you need to 💪 A fascinating insight from @ugomonye on THAT 2009 Second Test Match 💯#LionsRugby #CastleLionsSeries #BoksvLions pic.twitter.com/V8f7gxUI8H — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) August 12, 2021

Ugo Monye on the Lions’ conservative tactics.

“From a playing perspective, when you surround yourself with the best players and the best coaches, for the tactics to be what they were and so conservative,” Monye said.

“To not have that ability to go out and express yourself, that is the bit that would linger for me if I was a player. If you’re any of those back three players your job role was made fairly redundant.

“In the warm-up matches our back three was our strength. We know how good these players are when they get service but if I was a winger coming back from this tour I’d be slightly dissatisfied.”

Plenty of criticism aimed at both the Lions and Springboks.

Monye is far from the only person to have criticised the tactics used by either the Lions or the Springboks in the test series, with plenty of former players unenthused by the rugby on display.

Finn Russell, the Lions’ best player in the third test, has come and and criticised the lack of attacking intent shown by the team until his introduction, which finally spurred the tourists to life.

While preventing the opposition from executing an attacking style of play is one of South Africa’s strengths, it must be said that the Lions’ didn’t really try to break down the opposition defence until Russell came on.

