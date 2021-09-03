Ugo Monye, James Horwill and Ben Smith select a combined Rugby Championship XV

Ugo Monye, James Horwill and Ben Smith have selected a combined Rugby Championship starting XV.

Former England winger Monye, former Australia lock Horwill and former New Zealand full back Smith appeared on the latest episode of World Rugby’s The Wrap, where the remaining rounds of the Rugby Championship was the main topic of conversation.

South Africa currently lead the way in this year’s Rugby Championship after two wins against Argentina, while New Zealand sit in second place after hammering Australia in the first round.

The former international trio’s selection is largely consistent with each country’s performances in the tournament so far, as New Zealand lead the way with six players included, with South Africa close behind on five, Australia on three, while Argentina have had one player selected.

No one side dominates the team.

The all-New Zealand half-back pairing of Aaron Smith and Richie Mo’unga has been chosen, after the two were instrumental in their side’s 57-22 win against Australia in the first round.

Outside of them is an all-South Africa centre partnership, as Damian De Allende and Lukhanyo Am have gotten the nod at 12 and 13, having performed so well in the recent test series against the British and Irish Lions.

There are no familiar combinations in the forwards, with no two players from the same country being selected in the front row, second row or back row.

Pablo Matera is the sole Argentine player in the team, and he has been selected alongside Wallabies captain Michael Hooper and All Blacks captain Ardie Savea in the back row.

Check out the combined Rugby Championship XV below.

15. Damien McKenzie (New Zealand)

14. Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa)

13. Lukhanyo Am (South Africa)

12. Damian De Allende (South Africa)

11. Marika Koroibete (Australia)

10. Richie Mo’unga (New Zealand)

9. Aaron Smith (New Zealand)

8. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

7. Michael Hooper (Australia)

6. Pablo Matera (Argentina)

5. Lood de Jager (South Africa)

4. Brodie Retallick (New Zealand)

3. Trevor Nyakane (South Africa)

2. Codie Taylor (New Zealand)

1. James Slipper (Australia)

