Ugo Monye believes Eddie Jones has run his course with England

Ugo Monye has called on the RFU to be bold when deciding Eddie Jones’ fate after another disappointing run of results with England.

England managed just one win from four in the Autumn Nations Series, as they slumped to defeats to Argentina and South Africa, while they snatched a late draw against New Zealand.

The disappointing results have been in line with the year as a whole, as England managed just two wins in the Six Nations, having also finished with the same record in the championship in 2021.

Speaking on the BBC Rugby Union Weekly podcast, Ugo Monye expressed his lack of faith in Jones’ ability to take England forward.

Ugo Monye on Eddie Jones.

“I think they’ve regressed since 2019. We’ve had this team be in transition for quite a while now,” Monye said.

“After being in camp for four or five weeks they’re still not clear on how they want to play with five competitive matches to go before the World Cup. I know we’ve got time and they’ve got a three-month preseason but you’d want a sense of clarity.

“You look at the home nations and whether they’re winning or losing I think I can distinguish how each team wants to play. I can’t quite say that about England.

“I’d like to see the RFU be bold. I think they’ve fiercely backed this person. It’s been a tempestuous seven years. We’ve had as many highs on the pitch as we’ve had lows and that’s international rugby.

“It’s been matched by what has happened off the pitch as well. I feel to a certain extent that this relationship has maybe run its course at this point.”

Eddie Jones “disappointed” after Springboks defeat. — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 26, 2022

Boos rang out at Twickenham after loss to South Africa.

England supporters made their dissatisfaction with their team’s performance known on Saturday, as boos could be heard ringing out around Twickenham after South Africa claimed a comfortable 27-13 win.

Jones has enjoyed plenty of success with England, as he led his team to three Six Nations titles and the Rugby World Cup final, although the last two years have not gone to plan.

2022 has been particularly disappointing, as England won just five of their 12 test matches in a year in which they failed to beat any of the world’s top four ranked sides.

The England head coach has continually stressed that his focus is on the World Cup, although Jones will need to come through another RFU review in order to still be in charge by then.

