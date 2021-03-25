Ugo Monye backs “right man” Eddie Jones to stay with England

Ugo Monye has backed Eddie Jones to continue as England’s head coach despite the team’s poor performance in the 2021 Six Nations.

England finished in fifth place in the Six Nations for the second time under Jones, having won just two of their five matches in the last couple of months.

Former England international Monye was speaking on the BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly podcast and stated his belief that Jones should stay in charge of the national team.

Eddie discusses dealing with defeat while Simon Middleton gives an insight into how the #RedRoses train in this week’s England Rugby Podcast: O2 Inside Line 🎧 Listen now 👇#WearTheRose @o2sports — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 24, 2021

“For me, Eddie Jones is the right man. However, as a group, coaching staff included, this is an end of an era,” Monye commented.

“Because we need to get out of this boom or bust cycle. England have won three out of the last six Six Nations, but finished fifth twice. That’s just not acceptable for English rugby, it’s just not.

“Not with the finance, not with the player pool, and everything else that comes with playing for England rugby.”

‘He needs to freshen up the squad’

While the former British and Irish Lion reckons that Jones is the man to take England forward, he does believe that major changes need to be made to the team.

“I think he needs to freshen up the squad, absolutely,” Monye said.

“I think he needs to freshen up his coaching staff and I don’t just mean in terms of personnel, I think in terms of philosophy as well. I would like to see the philosophy move with the times of an attacking game.”

Many of England’s most trusted players underperformed in the Six Nations, and while Jones kept faith in them for the duration of the championship, a number of personnel changes now look imminent.

Calls to include in-form players such as Sam Simmonds have been ignored by Jones so far, but the Australian coach may rethink his selection policy moving forward.

