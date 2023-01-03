Ugo Monye disputes notion that Joe Marler has been ‘singled out’ over insult

Ugo Monye has disputed the suggestion that Joe Marler has been singled out by being banned for insulting an opposition player on the pitch.

Marler has been banned for two weeks, while a further four weeks have been suspended, for a derogatory comment the Harlequins prop made about Bristol Bears flanker Jake Heenan’s mother.

It isn’t exactly uncommon for players to insult one another on the pitch, the vast majority of which goes unpunished, although there are of course varying degrees of disrespectful comments.

Speaking on the BBC Rugby Union Weekly podcast, former Harlequins winger Ugo Monye argued that his old team mate had nobody but himself to blame for his ban.

Ugo Monye on Joe Marler.

“He’s not been singled out. I’ve commentated for the last seven years, I’ve not heard anything like that on the pitch. I’m not saying it doesn’t happen. Joe Marler’s the first person to be caught,” Monye said.

“When you’re in a scrum and you have a referee a metre away from you who you know has got a mic on him and a camera and you want to hurl an insult like that and you then get busted, that’s not anyone singling you out.

“That’s just you mismanaging yourself, your tongue, as well as the proximity to you being caught. What Tabai Matson said in terms of, ‘He can’t be a scapegoat for it.’ I couldn’t agree more.

“There isn’t a fine line between banter and abuse, I think everyone knows the difference between the two. If I hear that this weekend, or the referee hears that this weekend, I’m sure it will go on report.”

Joe Marler has received a two-week suspension following the conclusion of his disciplinary hearing earlier today.#COYQ — Harlequins 🃏 (@Harlequins) December 30, 2022

The first of many bans of its kind?

A current Harlequins team mate of Marler’s, Danny Care, took a different view on the matter as he suggested in a now deleted tweet that the RFU were opening a can of worms by punishing a player for on-field comments.

While it is common for referee microphones to pick up use of bad language from players during a game, although direct and specific insults are heard much less frequently.

