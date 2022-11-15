Ugo Monye explains Ardie Savea World Rugby player of the year snub

Ugo Monye has explained the process behind choosing the World Rugby player of the year, while admitting that Ardie Savea is unlucky to miss out.

Savea has been a stand out player in an All Blacks team that has often struggled this year, although the New Zealander has missed out on a nomination for the World Rugby men’s 15s player of the year award.

Ireland duo Johnny Sexton and Josh van der Flier, France’s Antoine Dupont and South Africa’s Lukhanyo Am have been nominated, and the winner will be announced on November 20th.

Former England winger Monye was one of nine members on the voting panel, along with Jacques Burger (Namibia), Fiona Coghlan (Ireland), Thierry Dusautoir (France), Richie McCaw (New Zealand), Drew Mitchell (Australia), Melodie Robinson (New Zealand), Blaine Scully (USA) and John Smit (South Africa).

Speaking on the BBC Rugby Union Daily podcast, Monye explained exactly how the nominees are chosen and admitted his frustration over the list of nominees being announced before the Autumn Nations Series finishes.

Ugo Monye on Ardie Savea snub.

“I’ve got to say, a considerable amount of work goes into this, 100 per cent. So there are [nine] people on the panel, and each of us submit our first, second, third and fourth choice,” Monye explained.

“Four points for first [and so on], they then tot up those points and that’s how you get your shortlist. So it’s an aggregation of group think, but even though we’ve nominated all of these it then goes to a public vote.

“So that is your shortlist, the public will then decide and it will be announced on the 20th of November. That’s how we’ve come to that shortlist.

“I get Ardie Savea, and this is the tough thing when the names are published before or mid way through the autumn internationals, because people would have watched Ardie Savea last week and gone, ‘He is unbelievable.’

“What people do generally have in sport is a short-term memory. You remember the last game. It’s hard to recall who was playing well back in January, who was playing well through the Six Nations, who did well in the Rugby Championship.

“He had a tidy Rugby Championship, he did. I think he’s unlucky not to be on the list but I’m also really happy with the four that we have got.”

Lukhanyo Am

Antoine Dupont

Johnny Sexton

Josh van der Flier The nominees for the 2022 World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year in partnership with @Mastercard 🏆#WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/JyXDHXl2Z6 — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 14, 2022

The All Blacks star will be eager to impress this Saturday.

While Savea certainly would have been motivated to play to the best of his ability against England this Saturday anyway, his omission from the World Rugby player of the year shortlist may given him an extra boost.

As Monye mentioned, it is somewhat odd that the nominees for the award are announced before the international season is finished, especially as only performances in international matches are taken into account.

Of the four players nominated, Dupont won’t be playing this weekend due to a suspension, Am won’t be playing due to injury, and while Sexton and Van der Flier are expected to play, they are both injury doubts.

