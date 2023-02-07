Two Leicester Tigers coaches to join England set-up ahead of World Cup

Leicester Tigers duo Richard Wigglesworth and Aled Walters will join the England coaching team at the end of the Gallagher Premiership season.

Wigglesworth is currently Leicester’s interim head coach, having taken over from Steve Borthwick when he took charge of England alongside Kevin Sinfield.

Walters is the head of physical performance at Leicester, having joined the club in 2020 after being a part of the Springboks’ backroom team for the 2019 Rugby World Cup triumph.

Both Wigglesworth and Walters will leave Leicester at the end of the season to link up with Borthwick again as an assistant coach and head of strength and conditioning respectively, ahead of the World Cup in France.

Steve Borthwick welcomes new additions.

“Richard and Aled are two outstanding coaches in their fields who I know very well. Richard has been a proven winner throughout his playing career and has carried this into his coaching career,” Borthwick said.

“He already has international coaching experience from the 2019 Rugby World Cup, alongside a hugely successful playing career, and has amassed a wealth of knowledge.

“Few people have such an in depth, wide-ranging view and understanding of the tactical element of the game. He is a proud Englishman who has represented his country and is desperate to see us win, he will show he really cares about this team.

“Aled is an excellent performance coach who had an incredible impact with the Rugby World Cup holders, South Africa. Wherever he has worked, players improve. I have never met anyone who is able to get more out of players than he does.”

Changes to the national coaching team.

Before Wigglesworth and Walters join up with England, forwards coach Richard Cockerill will leave, having confirmed his departure at the end of the Six Nations today.

Continued changes to England’s coaching team isn’t ideal, especially as head coach Eddie Jones recently departed and the World Cup is just seven months away.

Borthwick and Sinfield will be very familiar with Wigglesworth and Walters however, as they have all worked together at Leicester.

