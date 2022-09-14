Two Irish players selected in Rugby World Cup Sevens men’s dream team

Harry McNulty and Terry Kennedy have been selected in the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 men’s dream team after Ireland’s bronze medal finish.

Ireland claimed a best-ever finish at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town, as they beat Australia in the bronze medal final to finish third behind eventual champions Fiji and finalists New Zealand.

Both McNulty and Kennedy scored tries in Ireland’s 19-14 win against Australia, while they also played a crucial role in the triumphs over Portugal, England and South Africa as well as in the narrow loss to New Zealand in the semi-final.

Kennedy, who is now taking a year out from the sport after a brilliant season for himself and for Ireland, reflected on how much the team has grown over the past nine months.

Terry Kennedy on Ireland’s superb season.

“We spoke about building as the tournament went on, and unfortunately we just lost out to New Zealand. But to come back together and regroup and go out there and get that bronze medal just shows what a special group this is,” Kennedy said.

“To get a medal in the World Cup is unbelievable. It’s something we did speak about, but to go out there and actually do it is incredibly special.

“To consistently perform at the top level you do have to start beating the big teams. You can’t just be happy to stay in the game with them.

“I think that is something the group has pushed on and really emphasised that we know we’re capable of beating them. And this year to actually really go on and do it is so good and something we’re very proud of.”

Stars of the show in Cape Town 🌟 Congratulations to all those selected in the @IC_Markets Men’s #RWC7s Dream Team of the Tournament#StrengthIsInTheNumbers | #DreamTeam pic.twitter.com/YwAW1QvF0b — Rugby World Cup 7s 2022 (@WorldRugby7s) September 13, 2022

Dream teams.

Ireland are just one of three countries represented in the men’s dream team, as Fijian trio Joseva Talacolo, Jerry Tuwai and Kaminieli Rasaku have made the cut, alongside New Zealand’s Scott Curry and Ngarohi McGarvey-Black.

In the women’s dream team, New Zealand trio Sarah Hirini, Michaela Blyde and Kelly Brazier have been included, along with Australia duo Charlotte Caslick and Faith Nathan, as well as France’s Chole Pelle and South Africa’s Nadine Roos.

