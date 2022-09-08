Tributes pour in after death of renowned commentator Willie Los’e

Tributes have poured in for Willie Los’e after the renowned commentator passed away unexpectedly in Cape Town.

Los’e was set to work at the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 in Cape Town for Sky Sport NZ at the weekend, but he passed away at the age of 55 on Wednesday night while in South Africa.

Born in Auckland, Los’e played for Tonga at the 1995 Rugby World Cup and played for Auckland, North Harbour and Marlborough in New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship.

After finishing his playing career with Yamaha Jubilo in Japan, Los’e went on to forge a long and successful career in radio and TV as a rugby commentator.

Tributes paid to Willie Los’e.

The rugby world have paid tribute to Los’e following his untimely passing, with World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont describing him as a “larger than life” character.

“Willie was a larger than life and much loved member of the World Rugby family and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time,” Beaumont tweeted.

The All Blacks have paid tribute to Los’e as have many others in his native New Zealand, although condolences have flooded in from all over the globe, including from Ireland legend Brian O’Driscoll.

“So sad to hear of this. What a great man Willie was. Always full of positivity. Should have been seeing him down in Cape Town this weekend. May he RIP,” O’Driscoll wrote.

Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 to commemorate his memory.

Los’e will be commemorated at this weekend’s Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 tournament in Cape Town this weekend, with the action kicking off tomorrow morning.

In tribute to Los’e, the Rugby World Cup Sevens official account tweeted that “many of rugby sevens’ greatest moments were soundtracked by his instantly recognisable voice” in a long and distinguished career in commentating.

