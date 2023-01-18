Toulouse v Munster: TV details, team news and kick-off time

Munster face a daunting trip to Toulouse this weekend in the final round of the pool stages of the Heineken Champions Cup.

While Munster face a considerable challenge against the five-time European champions this Sunday, they will likely progress to the knock out stages even if they are beaten by Toulouse.

Still, wins for Montpellier, Clermont Auvergne and Sale Sharks this weekend could see Munster miss out on the last 16, although Graham Rowntree’s men will know what they need to do by the time they play on Sunday afternoon.

A victory for Munster could technically see them finish in first place in Pool B, although they could still realistically miss out on the top four even with an upset win against Toulouse.

Nevertheless, Munster will be very eager to beat Toulouse, having suffered some gut-wrenching losses to the French club in recent times.

Toulouse v Munster: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired live on Sunday, January 22nd on BT Sport 2. Coverage begins at 3pm while kick off is at 3.15pm.

For viewers outside of Ireland and the UK, France TV, beIN Sports, SuperSport and FloRugby are also broadcasting the match.

It’s all to play for in Pool B of the @ChampionsCup ahead of the final weekend of action with Munster away to Toulouse on Sunday (3.15pm Irish time). Munster are 6th in the Pool with the top 8 qualifying for the knock-outs, see the state of play ahead of #TOUvMUN ⤵️#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) January 16, 2023

Team news.

Both teams must name their match-day squads by Saturday at the latest, although they may do so sooner if they wish.

Munster could be without Roman Salanoa and Jack Crowley this Sunday, both of whom started against Northampton Saints last weekend, as they are both managing injuries picked up during that win at Thomond Park.

Simon Zebo will unavailable due to an injury he suffered in training last week, although hooker Diarmuid Barron is back in contention after returning to full team training.

Toulouse head coach Ugo Mola is likely to pick as strong a side as possible as the French club look to hold onto their position at the top of Pool B.

France stars Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack, Melvyn Jaminet, Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand and Anthony Jelonch were all in acton last weekend, and viewers can expect to see them again on Sunday.

