Toulon are considering an appeal against the EPCR after Scarlets were awarded a 28-0 bonus-point against the French side in the Heineken Champions Cup.

The three-time European Cup winners pulled out of the game on Friday only two hours before kick off, claiming “sanitary conditions were not met” after a Scarlets player tested positive for coronavirus.

The Scarlets player, who has remained anonymous, was not picked for the game against Toulon and the EPCR was happy that the game go ahead.

Earlier today the Heineken Champions Cup governing body released a statement explaining their reasons as to why they awarded Scarlets the win.

“Although a Medical Risk Assessment Committee was satisfied that the fixture, which was scheduled for yesterday (Friday, 18 December) at Parc y Scarlets, could go ahead safely, it was initially postponed following concerns by RC Toulon for their players and staff.

“As has been previously communicated, RC Toulon were offered the opportunity to play the match at a later date during the allocated Round 2 weekend, however, that offer has not been accepted.

“Following the decision to cancel, a Match Result Resolution Committee was convened today (Saturday, 19 December) to determine the outcomes of the Scarlets v RC Toulon fixture in the Heineken Champions Cup, as well as the Challenge Cup match between Benetton Rugby and Agen which has also been cancelled.

“In respect of the Scarlets v RC Toulon fixture in Pool A, Scarlets were deemed to be the winners and were awarded five match points on a scoreline of 28-0,” the statement read.

‘It forced us into a harrowing decision’

However, Toulon have now released their own statement and are clearly unhappy the EPCR’s decision.

“EPCR (European Professional Club Rugby) didn’t arbitrate, during the week before the match, the health situation connected to the meeting with the two clubs and only did so some hours before the meeting.

“It forced us into a harrowing decision. Toulon consider the decision taken by EPCR as irregular and are studying all possibilities of an appeal,” the French club announced.

