Quiz: Can you name the top 10 points scorers in the Six Nations?

A number of legendary players have etched their names into the Six Nations history books over the years, and we’re here to pay tribute to them.

Today’s question is simple” can you name the top 10 points scorers in Six Nations history?

Unsurprisingly, all of the players on the list were goalkickers for their teams, with even the try-scoring exploits of Brian O’Driscoll unable to come close to cracking the top 10.

Is this the greatest ever #GuinnessSixNations try? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HQtUjVEYt0 — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 20, 2021

For today’s quiz, we’re counting the entire history of the championship so there are players who scored most, if not all, of their points in the Five Nations, before the championship expanded in 2000 to include Italy.

Like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena, you have five minutes to answer all the questions.

We’ll give you each player’s nationality, as well as the total number of points they scored. Good luck!

