Tommy Bowe questions viability of Lions tour, shares fears about older staff

“There’s a number of staff who I would worry about.”

Tommy Bowe has shared his fears over the viability of the British and Irish Lions tour due to the worsening covid situation in South Africa.

The Lions squad recorded two positive cases of covid before yesterday’s game against the Sharks – one player and one member of the management team – which has resulted in a further eight players and four staff members having to isolate after they were deemed to be close contacts.

The game against the Sharks did go ahead in the end, although the Lions had to make a raft of changes to their match-day squad.

And our first mid-week match of the 2021 Tour comes to a close. We hope you enjoyed that one as much as we did – thanks for all of your support from wherever you are in the world, it means everything to all of the players and staff 💪#LionsRugby #CastleLionsSeries #LionsSA2021 pic.twitter.com/KOi7g6ANSw — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 7, 2021

Tommy Bowe: I’m worried about some members of the Lions camp.

Former Ireland and Lions winger Tommy Bowe was speaking to Sky Sports yesterday before the game against the Sharks and shared his fears over some of the more elderly members in the tourists’ camp.

“I’m very worried. With a lot of covid cases in the South African camp coming up yesterday, there’s covid cases in the Georgian camp who of course South Africa were meant to play in a friendly this weekend,” Bowe said.

“And then I thought the Lions had escaped it. I thought the protocols and the quarantine they are in their hotel, it looked like it was holding firm, but unfortunately, ahead of their match with the Sharks tonight, there is a case with one of the management and close contacts. It just shows how volatile it is in South Africa.

“Going forwards, I don’t know, is this tour viable at this stage? There’s a number of staff who I would worry about, who are a little bit elderly and if they were to get covid, that’s where the danger is.

“I think from the players’ point of view, they’re all double vaccinated, so you would hope that they would be able to get over it and make it through the tour, but at this stage it’s looking pretty dodgy.”

Lions tour set to continue under Covid cloud.

As things stand, the Lions tour will continue, although Saturday’s game against the Bulls has been called off due to a number of cases in the Pretoria-based side’s squad.

Tour organisers have said that they are looking to either play the game with the Bulls at a later date or organise a game against a different side this Saturday, although nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

The Springboks are also dealing with covid-related problems of their own after they recorded 12 positive cases in their players and management group.

Georgia, South Africa’s planned opponents for this Friday, also recorded positive covid cases within their squad, which has resulted in the cancellation of the test match.

Read More About: British and Irish lions, Tommy Bowe