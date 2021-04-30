Tommy Bowe and Adam Jones select their 36-man Lions squad

Tommy Bowe and Adam Jones have selected their 36-man British and Irish Lions squad for this summer’s tour to South Africa.

The two former Lions tourists picked a joint squad, along with former Wales fly-half Nicky Robinson and BBC presenters Gareth Rhys Owen and Lauren Jenkins, on the Scrum V podcast.

The four decided on a Lions squad that consists of 12 Welshmen, 10 Englishmen, nine Irishmen and four Scottish players.

You’ve got to pick three out of Dan Biggar, Owen Farrell, Finn Russell and Johnny Sexton to be the Lions number 10s…🦁 🏉 @adamjones3 said; “Finn Russell is the most ‘un Gats’ type of player you’ll ever see.” 🎧 @BBCSounds – https://t.co/Kn9McM14O1 #ScrumV pic.twitter.com/XZB0BwAPwV — BBC ScrumV (@BBCScrumV) April 30, 2021

‘I really, really don’t think he’ll take Finn Russell.’

The selection of three fly-halves created plenty of debate among the former internationals, with Jones arguing that Lions head coach Warren Gatland is very unlikely to bring Scotland’s Finn Russell to South Africa.

“Dan Biggar will definitely go for me. Will he take Johnny Sexton? I don’t know,” Jones commented.

“I really, really don’t think he’ll take Finn Russell. Finn Russell is the most un-Gats type of player, for a 10, you’ll ever see.”

Former Ireland winger Bowe was in agreement with Jones on Russell, as he aired his concerns over the Scots ability to produce his best rugby in major games.

“We all love Finn Russell but I don’t think on the biggest stage he has shown that he’s got it. So I don’t think Finn Russell will go either,” Bowe said.

Overall the squad is quite free of controversy, although the choice of the out-of-form Billy Vunipola may raise some eyebrows, while the selection of Manu Tuilagi is also risky as the English centre hasn’t played since September.

Check out Scrum V’s full 36-man Lions squad below.

Forwards: Ken Owens, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jamie George, Rory Sutherland, Wyn Jones, Mako Vunipola, Tadhg Furlong, Kyle Sinckler, Tomas Francis, Alun Wyn Jones, Maro Itoje, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, Taulupe Faletau, Tom Curry, Justin Tipuric, CJ Stander, Hamish Watson, Billy Vunipola.

Backs: Conor Murray, Gareth Davies, Tomos Williams, Dan Biggar, Owen Farrell, Johnny Sexton, Robbie Henshaw, Jonathan Davies, Garry Ringrose, Manu Tuilagi, Stuart Hogg, Liam Williams, Josh Adams, Anthony Watson, Duhan van der Merwe, Louis Rees-Zammit.

Read More About: adam jones, British and Irish lions, Tommy Bowe