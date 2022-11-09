Tomás O’Leary hopeful future big Munster matches will be staged in Cork

Tomás O’Leary is hopeful that Munster Rugby can host games at the home of Cork GAA, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, on a regular basis.

Munster are taking on South Africa A at a sold-out Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday night, having opted against playing the game at the province’s usual primary stadium of Thomond Park in Limerick by bringing the game to Cork.

Although Munster do play several games a year in Cork at Musgrave Park, the stadium’s capacity of 8,000 is too small to host any significant matches.

A crowd of 41,400 will descend on Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow, which will be the largest-ever attendance at a rugby game in the province, as the stadium was sold-out two months in advance of the game taking place.

Pinergy ambassador Tomás O’Leary, who enjoyed a long and successful career with Munster, expressed his hope that Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host rugby matches on a regular basis.

“I definitely think for Cork people it’s going to be a very big occasion. The appetite for people to go and see Munster there is massive. In the past we would have loved to have had big semi-finals of Europe played there,” O’Leary stressed.

“Obviously Thomond Park is always going to be the home of Munster Rugby, but I think if this fixture goes well we might end up with European quarter-finals or semi-finals, big Leinster derbies, in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“That would be brilliant to have. You can see the clamour for tickets already. I’m certainly proud as a Cork person that our GAA stadium is welcoming rugby.

“I think given that we’ve a modern, new stadium in Cork, I think it should be opened up to the likes of rugby and soccer down the line. I think it’s a fantastic occasion for hurling, football and rugby.

“I think it’s great to see that symbiotic relationship starting to develop between the two codes.”

Excitement building for #MunsterInThePáirc 🔴🔴🔴 A record crowd for a rugby match in the province will attend our 1st meeting with an SA touring side in 52 years on Thursday night at Páirc Uí Chaoimh 🥳 🇿🇦 are the only major touring nation we have never beaten.#SUAF @Pinergy — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) November 8, 2022

The significance of games against touring international sides.

Munster have a proud history of playing games against touring international sides, as the province famously claimed a victory against New Zealand back in 1978 and has beaten Australia on four occasions.

During O’Leary’s time with his native province, Munster played New Zealand and Australia, although he missed out on both games, in 2008 due to his involvement with Ireland and in 2010 due to injury.

Nonetheless, both games hold a special place in the Cork man’s heart as he watched his team mates take on two of the world’s best international teams from the stands.

“That’s one of my stand out memories, the 2008 game. I was in Ireland camp but we all went down to Thomond Park and it was probably one of the best atmospheres I’ve ever experienced,” O’Leary revealed.

“Obviously the haka played its role in that; Dougie Howlett, Rua Tipoki, Lifemi Mafi and Jeremy Manning led the Munster haka.

“That atmosphere would be hard to recreate, but I was almost envious of those lads who got the opportunity to represent Munster and pitch themselves against an international team.

“It was a special occasion and obviously the Munster performance that night was worthy of winning. Munster probably snatched defeat from the jaws of victory that night but that was a special occasion.

“The Australia game and the New Zealand Maori game [in 2016] since, you could see the opportunity provided for younger lads and lads who were on the periphery.

“I know the Australia game was in very bad conditions and probably ruined the game, so hopefully we get conditions that will allow Munster to play and allow the atmosphere to inspire them to try to compete first and then even look at victory.”

Big opportunity for scrum-half Paddy Patterson.

Paddy Patterson is one of those younger players who will be provided with a great opportunity on Friday night, as the Munster scrum-half will start in the number nine jersey in the absence of Conor Murray and Craig Casey.

The 23-year-old has started twice in the URC this season and has looked sharp in a Munster team that has struggled at times, although O’Leary acknowledges that Thursday will be a big step up for Patterson.

“I’ve been impressed by him. When he gets the tempo going he looks very good and very skilful. He’s obviously a different type of player than [Conor] Murray, he’s probably more in the [Craig] Casey bracket,” O’Leary said.

“But he seems to have a lot of confidence and he brings a good tempo when he gets going. The issue is obviously he’s going to be playing against a very physical team who bring line speed and have 13 in the front line. Their wingers come up high and hard.

“So getting that tempo is going to be very hard if we don’t get front foot ball. Conditions will dictate how much rugby [will be played] and what pace and tempo Munster can play at.

“It’ll test his game management skills and his kicking ability. That’s probably the area where he hasn’t proven himself, in terms of managing a big game and managing potentially hazardous conditions.”

Tomás O’Leary on Conor Murray’s century of Ireland caps.

While he won’t be playing on Thursday night, Munster stalwart Conor Murray reached a significant milestone last Saturday, as he won his 100th cap for Ireland against South Africa.

Murray began his professional career while O’Leary was Munster’s first-choice scrum-half, and it wasn’t long before he established himself as a key player for his province and his country.

O’Leary expected great things from Murray when he first broke onto the scene, although he admits that his former Munster understudy has surpassed his expectations.

“I knew he was a very good player and I knew he was going to play with Munster and I thought he was going to play for Ireland,” O’Leary explained.

“Would I have said he’ll go on three [British and Irish] Lions tours? Probably not, but he had the ability to be a Lion definitely. Any fella who gets that milestone is a serious operator and a serious character.

“It just illustrates his ability first, his commitment, his longevity and his physical and mental toughness. At the start of his career, the first seven or eight years, he was at the top of his game. He was one of the best scrum-halves in the world.

“More recently he might have had a few challenges with form and injury, but again, to come back and to perform like he did on his 100th cap while he was on the pitch, he was brilliant. To top it off, he’s a great guy.

“All the boys in all the squads he’s played with would agree to that. He’s had a brilliant career and hopefully he gets to the World Cup and continues to kick on and have a key role in that Irish set-up.”

