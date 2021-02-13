Tomas O’Leary reckons Irish team mates have slagged Billy Burns for his skewed kick

‘Ruthless slagging is the way lads let each other know they have that support’
Former Ireland international Tomas O’Leary believes that Billy Burns being slagged by his Ireland team mates over his skewed kick against Wales could help to put the past behind him.
The former Munster scrum-half was speaking to the Irish Examiner about how Burns and Peter O’Mahony would look to put the Wales game behind them, warning against the danger of being too nice.
While he noted that each player is different, O’Leary revealed that slagging fellow players over their mistakes is often the way that teams support each other.
While a bit of teasing from team mates is unlikely to do any harm, the Cork man believes the same can’t be said for comments made on social media.
O’Leary – ‘Nobody is mentally bulletproof’
Burns was given plenty of support by fellow players and supporters on social media but a lot of criticism was also directed at him.
O’Leary reckons that most players are better off staying away from potentially negative comments on social media leading up to a big game.
