Matt Proudfoot has backed England flanker Tom Curry to be on a similar level to New Zealand rugby legend Richie McCaw in a few years time.

Curry has already won 32 caps for his country at the age of 22, having made his international debut as an 18-year-old, becoming the youngest player to start for England in 90 years in doing so.

The Sale Sharks flanker has been a consistent performer for the national side ever since, leading England forwards coach Proudfoot to state that he could be as good as former All Black McCaw in his mid-20s.

Matt Proudfoot on Tom Curry.

“He’s a special, special player,” Proudfoot said.

“His mindset for growth and improvement, his determination, his relentless training regime…how he takes onboard information, asks questions and makes sure that he adds the right thing to his game.

“When you see that in a player you know he will go a long, long way.

“If you look at the way Tom has improved in the last three or four years, if he just continues that growth, I think, in three, four years’ time, he could be another McCaw.”

‘It just speaks volumes for his character.’

Proudfoot worked with the Springboks as an assistant coach from 2016 until after South Africa’s Rugby World Cup-winning campaign in 2019.

Curry started in all three matches for England against the Springboks during the 2018 tour to South Africa, at which time Proudfoot was working under Rassie Erasmus.

Even at that stage, the Springboks coaching team were aware of the ability that Curry possessed, and admitted that they attempted to heap pressure on the youngster, to no avail.

“In 2018 when England toured South Africa we highlighted him as one of the main threats in their team. We actually tried to get to him a little bit and tried to pressurise him,” Proudfoot admitted.

“I think in the first or second Test he was man of the match. He was 19 or 20 at that stage. It just speaks volumes for his character.”

