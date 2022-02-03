Tom Curry named as captain for England’s Six Nations opener

Tom Curry has been selected to captain England in his country’s opening Six Nations game against Scotland, in the absence of the injured Owen Farrell.

Curry, who is just 23 years old, will captain England for the first time on Saturday as senior figures such as Farrell and Courtney Lawes will be unavailable for the game in Edinburgh.

Elsewhere, Elliot Daly has been handed a surprise start, having only been called into England’s Six Nations squad after Jonny May pulled out due to injury.

Joe Marchant, who missed the start of the week’s training after testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday, January 28th, will start on the wing having recovered in time.

Eddie Jones on his team to face Scotland.

England head coach Eddie Jones stressed the importance of a winning start in the Six Nations and explained that new captain Curry has the respect of all the players around him.

“As the first game, this match is hugely important to both sides and we will both want to get off to a winning start. We have a good, young team but we understand the task ahead and we’ll be ready to go after it from the first kick,” Jones said.

“Tom Curry will captain the side for this game and has the respect of the team around him, in Owen and Courtney’s absence. He also has the support of the vice captains and other leaders in the team such as Maro Itoje and Ben Youngs.

“We have prepared really well for this game. We’ve had a number of obstacles thrown at us, but we’ve overcome them as a more together group and we’re looking forward to getting started.”

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps)

14. Max Malins (Saracens, 10 caps)

13. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 52 caps)

12. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 43 caps)

11. Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 7 caps)

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 5 caps)

9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 112 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 31 caps)

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 31 caps)

3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 47 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 51 caps)

5. Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 3 caps)

6. Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 10 caps)

7. Tom Curry (c) (Sale Sharks, 36 caps)

8. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 9 caps)

Replacements.

16. Jamie George (Saracens, 61 caps)

17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 74 caps)

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 15 caps)

19. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 26 caps)

20. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 4 caps)

21. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 2 caps)

22. George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 77 caps)

23. Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 34 caps)

