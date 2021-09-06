Former England fly-half Toby Flood announces his retirement

Toby Flood has announced his retirement from professional rugby, bringing to an end a career that spanned 18 years.

The first round of the Gallagher Premiership is less than two weeks away, but Flood has decided to call a halt on his playing career with Newcastle Falcons, and will instead act as a kicking and skills coach for the club this season.

Flood announced his retirement through Newcastle Falcons’ official website and admitted that concerns over how his body would hold up in professional rugby at the age of 36 factored into his decision.

After an 18-year career which saw him starring for club and country, Toby Flood has retired from playing professional rugby. The 36-year-old will remain at Newcastle Falcons as kicking and skills coach, and study at Cambridge University.https://t.co/2R7Ebu4LK6 pic.twitter.com/menZCFhJTE — Newcastle Falcons (@FalconsRugby) September 6, 2021

‘It just seemed to make sense.’

“Dean Richards and I discussed the idea a little bit towards the end of last season, and as time went on the way my body was, and the fact I was going away to university for parts of the year – it just seemed to make sense,” Flood explained.

Flood, who played for England on 60 occasions, showed plenty of humility when summing up his career.

“It was alright – I think it went okay! I made my first-team debut against Wasps in 2004 and we got pumped 83-10 away to Leicester live on TV in my second game,” Flood commented.

“And then my last professional appearance was a big defeat away to Exeter live on TV just to book-end it nicely! It’s obviously not the way you would want it to finish, but there were a lot of good times in between.

“A professional rugby career just flies by, and it’s mad to think this was going to be my 18th pre-season. I know a lot of people who haven’t been anywhere near that lucky, and I’m incredibly grateful to have had such a long stint.”

Toby Flood’s playing career.

Flood played primarily at fly-half throughout his career, although he also played as a centre at times for both club and country.

The former England international first played for Newcastle in 2004, before signing for Leicester Tigers in 2008, where he would win three Premiership titles.

The 36-year-old left Leicester to join Toulouse in the Top 14 in 2014, before returning to Newcastle in 2017, where he played his final four seasons of professional rugby.

Flood won the Six Nations title in 2011 with England, and also played in his country’s Rugby World Cup final loss to South Africa in 2007.

Read More About: england rugby, newcastle falcons, toby flood