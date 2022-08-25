Three uncapped players named in Ireland’s team for second Japan test

Three players are in line to make their international debuts for Ireland in Saturday’s test match against Japan in Tokyo.

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams handed six players their debuts last week in the first test against Japan, and three more will pull on the green jersey for the first time this Saturday.

Former England international Jo Brown, who has qualified for Ireland due to World Rugby’s new eligibility rules, has been named to start in the back row while uncapped duo Jess Keating and Emma Tilly are on the bench.

In total, McWilliams has made three changes to the team that started last week, with a further three changes among the replacements.

‘It is a great chance for us to explore our depth further.’

The Ireland head coach stressed that he is hoping to see an even better performance this Saturday, after his side claimed a 57-22 victory against Japan last weekend.

“We were really pleased with last weekend’s victory and it was a reward for the hard work the whole group have put in over the course of the summer programme, but the focus for us has been on improving, growing and being better on Saturday,” McWilliams said.

“This week has been a test of our resilience as there is no doubt the first test took a huge amount out of the group, and as we go on this journey together we’ll learn a lot about the demands of test match rugby.

“We’ve already grown hugely over the course of this tour and we’re excited about the team selected for this weekend.

“It is a great chance for us to explore our depth further and give players the opportunity they deserve for their hard work and commitment and I’m looking forward to seeing how they perform in the green jersey.”

Your Ireland line up for Saturday’s second Test against Japan in Tokyo! ✊#JapanTour2022 | #NothingLikeIt — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) August 25, 2022

Ireland’s match-day squad for Japan.

15. Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(1)

14. Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(1)

13. Aoife Dalton (Tullamore RFC/Leinster)(1)

12. Enya Breen (TBC/Munster)(15)

11. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(11)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Tullow RFC/Leinster)(1)

9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(15)

1. Laura Feely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(23)

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)(12)

3. Linda Djougang (TBC/Leinster)(22)

4. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(13)

5. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) (capt)(28)

6. Jo Brown (Worcester Warriors/IQ Rugby)

7. Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)(20)

8. Grace Moore Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby)(4)

Replacements

16. Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(12)

17. Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(6)

18. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(11)

19. Taryn Schutzler (Saracens/Ulster)(1)

20. Jess Keating (Life University/Leinster)

21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(3)

22. Leah Tarpey (Tullamore RFC/Leinster)(1)

23. Emma Tilly (MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster)

