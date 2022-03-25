Three Irish players named in official Six Nations team of the championship

Tadhg Furlong, Josh van der Flier and Hugo Keenan have been named in a French-dominated Six Nations team of the championship.

The team, which was decided by a public vote on Twitter, features 11 French players, after Les Bleus ended their 12-year wait to win the Six Nations with their Grand Slam triumph.

The voting process, which garnered over 60,000 votes on Twitter, gave the public the option of three players to chose from in each position.

Maro Itoje is the sole Englishman who has made the team, while Wales, Scotland and Italy are without any representatives in the side.

Antoine Dupont is the 2022 #GuinnessSixNations Player of the Championship 🏆🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/NAoBZfpSoS — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 25, 2022

Antoine Dupont named as player of the championship.

Antoine Dupont, Gregory Alldrit and Josh van der Flier – the three players who were nominated for Six Nations player of the championship – have all made the team.

Rather unsurprisingly, 2021 World Rugby player of the year and France captain Antoine Dupont has been named as the player of the championship.

Dupont, who has captained France in the absence of Charles Ollivon in recent times, scored two tries for his country over the course of the Six Nations and played a crucial role in several more scores.

It is the second time that Dupont has won the award, having been bestowed the honour of Six Nations player of the championship for the first time in 2020.

Over 1,000,000 votes later… here is your #GuinnessSixNations Team of the Championship 👏 pic.twitter.com/99AyKbPFqo — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 24, 2022

Check out the official Six Nations team of the championship below.

15. Hugo Keenan (Ireland)

14. Damian Penaud (France)

13. Gael Fickou (France)

12. Jonathan Danty (France)

11. Gabin Villiere (France)

10. Romain Ntamack (France)

9. Antoine Dupont (France)

8. Gregory Alldrit (France)

7. Josh van der Flier (Ireland)

6. Francois Cros (France)

5. Paul Willemse (France)

4. Maro Itoje (France)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

2. Julien Marchand (France)

1. Cyril Baille (France)

