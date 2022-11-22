Terry Kennedy reveals key to Ireland’s sevens success

Terry Kennedy stressed that hard work was key to Ireland’s rugby sevens success in 2022, after the Dubliner was crowned as the world player of the year.

Ireland enjoyed their best ever season in rugby sevens, as the men in green secured a fifth place finish in the World Rugby Sevens Series and a bronze medal at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Dubai.

Kennedy was key to that success, and his efforts this year have been rewarded as he was named as the World Rugby men’s sevens player of the year.

Speaking after he collected his award, Kennedy explained how Ireland have managed to quickly climb the ranks in the world of rugby sevens.

Terry Kennedy on Ireland’s success in sevens.

“I don’t think there’s a whole lot to it other than just working hard for each other,” Kennedy said.

“We definitely aren’t the most talented or most athletic team compared to some of the other sides, but we work bloody hard for each other.

“I suppose we have some lads in there that put in a serious amount of work and then some other guys, like myself, that might get some of the plaudits. But some of the other guys put in a serious amount of work around the pitch.

“We’ve a really tight knit group, we’re all best mates and we just like to work hard for each other.”

A 2022 to remember for Terry Kennedy 💪 The @IrishRugby man was recognised for his year with the World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year award in partnership with @HSBC_Sport#WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/Do7YxIW6Of — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 22, 2022

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe was also nominated for player of the year.

Ireland’s women’s sevens team also enjoyed a successful 2022, as they finished in fourth place in the World Series, although their World Cup campaign ended with a heavy defeat to New Zealand in the quarter-finals.

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe was nominated for the player of the year award, although Charlotte Caslick got the nod in a year in which Australia swept all before them.

Read More About: ireland rugby, rugby sevens, terry kennedy