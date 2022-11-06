Springboks great Tendai Mtawarira urges Alun Wyn Jones to retire

Springboks great Tendai Mtawarira has taken a surprise dig at Alun Wyn Jones, telling the Welshman that it’s time for him to retire.

Wales suffered another dismal defeat at the hands of the All Blacks on Saturday, as New Zealand ran rampant in a 55-23 drubbing at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Jones didn’t start but came on at half-time and put in a decent shift off the bench, although the 37-year-old lock was ultimately powerless to stop the All Blacks onslaught as the visitors scored five tries in the second half.

While there was a plethora of Welsh failings on display on Saturday, the main message that World Cup-winning prop Mtawarira seems to have taken away from the match is that Jones is too old to continue at the highest level.

Mtawarira, fondly known as ‘The Beast’ during his playing days, urged Jones to hang up his boots on a disappointing day for Welsh rugby.

“Alun Wyn Jones about time to retire. A good dancer knows when to leave the dance floor. I am sure there is a young Welsh lock waiting for his turn in that jersey,” Mtawarira tweeted.

Wayne Pivac is feeling the heat.

Wales surprised much of the rugby world when they claimed a win against the Springboks on South African soil back in July, although any of the positivity that remained from that tour evaporated into the Cardiff sky on Saturday.

Wayne Pivac did coach Wales to a Six Nations triumph in 2021, although that unlikely success is looking more and more like an outlier as his side recorded another poor result.

Up next for Wales is an encounter with Argentina, and while the Welsh would usually be expected to beat Los Pumas in Cardiff, a win for the home side is far from assured.

