Tate McDermott gives damning assessment of ‘soft’ Wallabies

Wallabies scrum-half Tate McDermott has given a damning assessment of his side’s performance after their 38-21 loss to the All Blacks.

While things did improve for Australia in the second half, the Wallabies were very poor in the first 40 minutes and went into the break down by 18 points, despite New Zealand playing with 14 men for 12 minutes of the first half.

McDermott was one of few Australians that played well at Optus Stadium in Perth, but the 22-year-old was ultimately unable to help his side to victory against their local rivals.

The up-and-coming scrum-half was speaking to Stan Sport after the game and admitted that the Wallabies are currently a “soft” team.

Tate McDermott pulls no punches over the Wallabies’ performance.

“It’s so disappointing, frustrating I guess from our point of view. It’s groundhog day. Every time we say we’re going to do something we don’t do it,” McDermott said.

“We’re pretty soft at the moment and that’s the honest assessment of it. We’ll pick the little positives we can out of that but we’ve got to get back on the horse because it’s only going to get tougher against South Africa from here.

“We’ve got to just keep looking at ourselves in the mirror. We’ve got to keep pointing at ourselves and being honest with our reviews. It’s no easy fix. We’ve got to be better, it’s as simple as that.

“We’re probably the most frustrating team to follow. To every Australian fan sitting behind the couch, we thank you for your support and we’re going to have to get back on the horse and get a good performance for you, eventually.”

Australia get set for games against South Africa and Argentina.

McDermott and his team mates will have no time to sit around and lick their wounds, as they play four games in the next four weeks in the Rugby Championship.

First up is back-to-back games against the world champion Springboks, before two games against Los Pumas to round out their Rugby Championship campaign.

The Wallabies will be at home for all four games, as the remainder of the tournament will be staged entirely in Queensland as a result of covid outbreaks in New Zealand and parts of Australia.

Playing every game in front of a home crowd should provide the Wallabies with a boost, but they will need to improve in several areas if they hope to beat the Springboks next weekend.

