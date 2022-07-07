Taniela Tupou looking to ‘smash’ Ellis Genge on Wallabies return

Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou has admitted that he is eager to smash Ellis Genge, and expects the England international to feel exactly the same.

Tupou missed out on the first test between Australia and England in Perth due to injury, while he was also unavailable for the game between the two countries last November.

The ‘Tongan Thor’ will get his chance to have a crack at England this Saturday in Brisbane however, and the man he will be opposite at scrum time is very much at the forefront of his mind.

Tupou was speaking to PA Media ahead of the second test between Australia and England and made no secret of his desire to dominate Genge during the game.

Taniela Tupou on Ellis Genge.

“It’s not personal, but it is personal. I will do what is best for the team but when you get out there you want to be better than your opposition,” Tupou said.

“Ellis Genge is going to come out there and try to give it to me and smash me. I will do exactly the same thing. I want to give it to him. We will see what happens out there.

“I have heard a lot of talk about him. I saw him absolutely kill it in the English comp with his team and he has captained his side.

“As a loosehead, he can run the ball, he can tackle and he can scrum. This week if he is starting, it will be the first time I have played him. It will be a big challenge but I need to focus on myself and what I can do.”

The test series is on the line.

Tupou will get the meeting with Genge he is eagerly awaiting after Eddie Jones named the powerful Leicester Tigers prop to start at loosehead in Saturday’s match.

Both sides have made a number of changes to their starting teams, with Sam Underhill replacing the injured Tom Curry in England’s back row, while Jack van Poortvliet, Guy Porter and Tommy Freeman will start among the backs.

For the Wallabies, Tupou and Matt Phillip have been drafted into the starting pack, while Hunter Paisami, Tom Wright and Jordan Petaia all come into the starting backline.

Australia will claim the test series if they win again on Saturday, and they will be confident that they can do exactly that, after they overcame a first half red card and injuries to Quade Cooper, Allan Ala’alatoa and Tom Banks to win against the odds.

Read More About: Ellis Genge, england rugby, taniela tupou, Wallabies