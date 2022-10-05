Talking points as Emerging Ireland hold on against Pumas after fast start

Emerging Ireland were pushed to their limits by the Pumas and the altitude in Bloemfontein as they secured a narrow 28-24 victory.

Not many would have predicted such a close game after Emerging Ireland made light work of the Griquas on Friday, but the Pumas proved to be a much greater challenge for Simon Easterby’s side.

The game looked all but over inside 20 minutes as Emerging Ireland scored three tries to none, but the Pumas slowly but surely clawed their way back to set up an exciting finish.

While today’s performance from the young Irish side wasn’t as impressive as their display against the Griquas, it was certainly a more engaging affair for viewers and arguably a more valuable 80 minutes for those involved.

Emerging Ireland lose concentration after excellent start.

It looked like it would be a very long evening for the Pumas after the opening 17 minutes, as Emerging Ireland ran in three tries to take a 21-0 lead inside of the first quarter.

The Pumas responded with a try of their own just a few minutes later however and added a second to close the gap to just nine points by half time.

In the Irish players’ defence, the heat and altitude in Bloemfontein, which the South Africans would have been more comfortable with, was always going to be a major factor, although it didn’t appear to be an issue against the Griquas.

Emerging Ireland did well to hold onto the win in the end, although they will be well aware that they should have been out of sight with plenty of time remaining after such a positive start.

Pumas provide more physical challenge than the Griquas.

While the Pumas produced some excellent passages of running rugby, their physicality up front allowed them to gain a foothold in the game after a disastrous start.

The Griquas were run ragged by a faster and more skilful Emerging Ireland side on Friday and the Pumas did well to assert themselves physically on the youthful touring team.

Many of the players who featured today have had little experience of the physicality of senior rugby and the Pumas will have reminded them of the significant step up from underage action.

While Emerging Ireland were not nearly as impressive today as they were against the Griquas, it could certainly be argued that it provided a more valuable lesson for the players on tour as they were pushed to their limits by the Pumas.

James Culhane underlines his potential.

One man who didn’t seem to struggle with the physicality of the Pumas was James Culhane, despite being just 19 years old.

Culhane powered over for two tries and proved that he is well able to make the step up to senior rugby, having been named as the U20s Six Nations player of the championship this year.

While his impact on the game did lessen as the clock ticked on like many of his team mates, he can be proud of his efforts and has certainly put himself forward as a star in the making.

Pecking order in Emerging Ireland squad now seems clear.

Although the Pumas were expected to be slightly stronger than the Griquas, having beaten them in this year’s Currie Cup final, today’s four-point win was surprising given the opening one-sided encounter in Bloemfontein.

It did appear as though the Emerging Ireland team that faced the Griquas was stronger on paper, as all three capped Irish internationals on tour started that game, and today’s result certainly suggests that a second-string selection faced the Pumas.

There were a couple of exceptions of course, as Connacht’s Cian Prendergast captained the side while Scott Penny started both games after John Hodnett pulled out due to injury, but expect a stronger selection to start against the Cheetahs on Sunday.

