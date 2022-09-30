Talking points as Emerging Ireland ease past the Griquas

Emerging Ireland proved to be far too strong for the Griquas down in South Africa as the tourists claimed a 54-7 victory.

Just seven points separated the sides with 30 minutes played after the Griquas touched down for their only try of the game, although Emerging Ireland were utterly dominant from that point onwards.

Simon Easterby’s side eventually scored eight tries in total to win by a margin of 47 points to get the tour off to the perfect start, with games against the Pumas and Cheetahs yet to come.

While it wasn’t the most heart-racing game, it has thrown up a number of talking points after the young Irish team impressed down in Bloemfontein.

Jack Crowley delivers composed performance.

Emerging Ireland out-half Jack Crowley was a remarkably cool and composed figure at Toyota Stadium, as he marshalled his side’s attack brilliantly in ideal conditions in Bloemfontein.

Crowley’s delivery from hand was excellent while his kicking from play was also superb, with a deft grubber kick which put Shane Daly through for a try the highlight of his performance.

His kicking from the tee was also superb, as he slotted six from seven conversions before being replaced by Jake Flannery with 65 minutes played.

Although Crowley is arguably Munster’s third-choice out-half behind Joey Carbery and Ben Healy, he certainly put his hand up today having also impressed in two pre-season appearances for his province in recent weeks.

Emerging Ireland were just as eager in defence as in attack.

Although the game was practically over as a contest by half time, Emerging Ireland kept the intensity high in both attack and defence, with the result of secondary importance.

The Irish players tackled hard, forced errors from the Griquas with quick line speed and managed to strip their opponents of the ball on several occasions as they limited the South African side to just one try.

Many of the plaudits Emerging Ireland will receive will have to do with their surprisingly fluid attack, although the physicality which the team brought to Bloemfontein should not be disregarded.

Limited lessons to be learnt against a poor Griquas side.

While the young Irish team could only play what was put in front of them, it must be noted that the Griquas put in a poor performance which was hampered by numerous unforced errors.

The tour has been criticised for taking players away from their provinces during the URC season, and that will continue to be the case as the Griquas showed they are a level below the standard of the league.

Plenty of players involved today will struggle to get much game time with their provinces, but it’s hard to see how this tour will show they can “thrive in the intensity of a national environment” like Andy Farrell said when the opposition is so poor.

While several national team coaches are involved with the squad in South Africa, it’s hard to see many other similarities with the actual Ireland set-up, as just three capped players have been brought on tour.

Why were the likes of Robert Baloucoune brought along?

Speaking of the international players involved, surely it would have been better for them to play for their respective provinces in the coming two weekends rather than for Emerging Ireland?

Robert Baloucoune in particular must have been wondering why he was playing against weak opposition in front of a near-empty stadium in Bloemfontein when Ulster are taking on Leinster in Belfast tonight.

Munster’s Shane Daly and Leinster’s Max Deegan are the other capped players involved, and while they aren’t guaranteed starters for their provinces, it’s hard to see how today’s game against the Griquas is supposed to develop their talents.

The quality of opposition on tour is unlikely to get much better either, as the Pumas narrowly beat the Griquas in this year’s Currie Cup final, while the Cheetahs were beaten by the Pumas at the semi-final stage.

