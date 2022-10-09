Talking points as Emerging Ireland overcome wasteful Cheetahs

Emerging Ireland proved that territory and possession stats don’t always decide games as they claimed victory against the Cheetahs.

The young Irish squad will return home from South Africa unbeaten, as they claimed their third win of the tour in a 21-14 victory against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

A Cheetahs side with plenty of experience and three Springboks in their starting team struggled to break down the Irish defence for long periods of time, as they scored just 14 points despite ample amounts of possession in the opposition 22.

While a more slow-paced affair than the wins against the Griquas and Pumas, it was perhaps the most valuable game to the Irish players on tour, as they learnt how to withstand relentless pressure from a bigger and more powerful side.

Irish second row pairing stands out.

The second row has been a position of strength for Emerging Ireland in every game on tour, although the pair of Tom Ahern and Joe McCarthy were particularly effective today.

Ahern was an absolute menace at lineout time, as he stole the Cheetahs ball on a number of occasions and disrupted countless more lineout attempts from the home side.

While Ahern excelled at the set-piece, McCarthy was superb in open play as he provided the young Irish side with plenty of front foot ball and added much need size and power to the pack.

Neither man is first-choice at their respective provinces, although they have both made a statement while on tour in South Africa and deserve more opportunities when they get home.

WHAT A WIN! 🙌 Simon Easterby’s young #EmergingIreland squad record their third win of the Tour to claim the #ToyotaChallenge series in Bloemfontein 🟢#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/2t08bZaf1b — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 9, 2022

Irish youngsters thrive in open space.

Although the Cheetahs got the better of the Irish in the collisions for the most part, there’s no doubt that Simon Easterby’s side were far better at taking advantage of open space.

Opportunities were far and few between for Emerging Ireland, but they didn’t need many as slick handling and the speed of the Irish backs proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Emerging Ireland’s first try came off the back of good work from the forwards, before scrum-half Nathan Doak dotted the ball down, while the second and third tries came from moments of backline brilliance.

Shane Daly did extremely well to score a try from almost a standing start, as he shrugged off the efforts of four defenders to score, while a lovely break and pass from Robert Baloucoune set up the third, which was finished off by Jamie Osborne.

The Cheetahs squandered countless opportunities.

While Emerging Ireland’s defence should be commended, it has to be noted that the Cheetahs’ decision making and execution in the opposition 22 was very poor.

The Cheetahs spent long periods of time camped inside of the Irish 22 but time and time again had nothing to show for their efforts as a malfunctioning lineout and basic errors with ball in hand denied them opportunities.

Obviously the result wasn’t of the utmost importance for either team, although the Cheetahs’ decision to repeatedly turn down shots at goal cost their side dearly as they failed to turn pressure into points.

Another team in a more important match would have racked up scores through penalty goals, which would have left Emerging Ireland with a significant deficit to overcome.

Emerging Ireland showed cool heads in closing out the game.

For the second game in a row, Emerging Ireland withstood late pressure to hold onto a narrow victory away from home as they denied the Cheetahs a draw at the death.

Both the Pumas and Cheetahs were in the ascendancy in the closing stages of their games against the Irish, but the group of young and largely inexperienced players managed to hold on for the win on both occasions.

It wasn’t a perfect performance today by any means, but the Irish showed plenty of grit and determination to hold the Cheetahs out time and time again, while they also showed how clinical they can be with ball in hand.

Read More About: cheetahs, emerging ireland