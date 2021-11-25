Tadhg Furlong signs new three-year contract with Leinster and Ireland

Tadhg Furlong has signed a new three-year contract with Leinster and Ireland, which will take him to the end of the 2024/25 season.

Wexford native Furlong signed a one-year contract extension with his province and country back in May, which prompted fears that the prop was looking to make a move abroad at the end of the current season.

Those concerns have now been allayed, as the 29-year-old has committed his long-term future to Ireland and Leinster, in great news for everyone involved in Irish rugby.

Tadhg Furlong on staying on with Leinster and Ireland.

Furlong is a crucial player for Ireland, having started in all three of his country’s tests this month, while he also started in all three of the British and Irish Lions’ tests against South Africa this summer.

The powerful prop won his 50th cap for his country in the first game of the Autumn Nations Series against Japan, and now looks set to win many more.

Furlong explained that he was excited about the games ahead for both his province and his country.

“November was a really positive block for the Ireland squad and it was great to have supporters back in the stadium. Ireland and Leinster have started the season well and both squads will be aiming for silverware again this season,” Furlong said.

🚨 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐬! 🚨 Tadhg Furlong has signed a new contract up to the end of the 2024/25 season. 🤩 📰 | Read more here: https://t.co/k20DErMH1V#LeinsterRugby #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/Y5NJbd02dD — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) November 25, 2021

David Nucifora hails the ‘top drawer’ tight head.

David Nucifora, the IRFU’s performance director, was delighted to secure Furlong’s services until the summer of 2025.

“Tadhg has again illustrated his pedigree as one of the best tightheads in world rugby. His performances for Ireland and the British and Irish Lions in the past year have been top drawer and we are delighted that he has extended his contract to the end of the 2024/25 season,” Nucifora said.

Furlong first played for Leinster in 2013 and has played for his native province 116 times since then. Remaining with Leinster has ensured that his career with Ireland will continue, as the IRFU continues its unofficial policy of not selecting overseas-based players.

