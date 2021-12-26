Tadhg Furlong included in the L’Equipe team of the year

Tadhg Furlong has picked up another individual honour, having been named in L’Equipe’s rugby team of the year.

Ireland and Leinster prop Furlong missed out on a nomination for World Rugby’s men’s 15s player of the year, but he was included in the governing body’s 2021 dream team and his efforts have now been recognised by the famous French sports publication.

Unsurprisingly, there is a heavy French bias in the team, with four France internationals named included, which is on par with New Zealand for the most representatives from any one country.

Aside from France internationals, Furlong is one of three northern hemisphere players included, alongside Wales’ Louis Rees-Zammit and England’s Maro Itoje.

Three South Africans have made the team while one Australian – World Rugby player of the year nominee Michael Hooper – has been included. Fellow Wallaby and World Rugby player of the year nominee Samu Kerevi has not made the cut.

Tadhg Furlong is among Ireland’s most admired athletes.

Furlong has been showered in praise recently, and even ranked high on the list of Ireland’s most admired sportspeople, according to the Teneo Sports and Sponsorship Index 2021.

The Wexford man is one of two rugby players to have made the top eight, with Ireland captain Johnny Sexton ranked ahead of him in joint fourth place with jockey Rachael Blackmore.

Boxing duo Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington are tied in first place, with both fighters receiving 16 per cent of the vote.

.@Kelly64kg @KatieTaylor & @rachaelblackmor are voted most admired athletes of ’21. Soccer joins Gaelic Games as the nation’s favourite sport & @SixNationsRugby is the most anticipated sports event of 2022. Just some of the findings of our ’21 Sport & Sponsorship Index #TSSI21 pic.twitter.com/9lRi4Tb1vx — Teneo Ireland (@TeneoIreland) December 22, 2021

L’Equipe’s rugby team of the year.

15. Jordie Barrett (New Zealand)

14. Will Jordan (New Zealand)

13. Rieko Ioane (New Zealand)

12. Lukhanyo Am (South Africa)

11. Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales)

10. Romain Ntamack (France)

9. Antoine Dupont (France)

8. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

7. Michael Hooper (Australia)

6. Siya Kolisi (South Africa)

5. Eben Etzebeth (South Africa)

4. Maro Itoje (England)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

2. Julien Marchand (France)

1. Cyril Baille (France)

