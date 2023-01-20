Tadhg Furlong itching to face Wales after extended injury lay-off

Tadhg Furlong isn’t worried about getting back up to speed for the Six Nations despite having not played since early December.

The experienced Ireland prop hasn’t played since he suffered a hamstring injury against Ulster seven weeks ago, although Andy Farrell has included Furlong in his Six Nations squad.

Furlong has actually recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered last month, although an unrelated calf injury he picked up in training a couple of weeks ago has seen his injury lay-off extended.

While he won’t be getting any game time for Leinster before the Six Nations kicks off, Furlong expects to be fit in time to face Wales and is confident that he will be able to slot right back in.

Tadhg Furlong on dealing with injury.

“It’s a hard one, I think you have to trust yourself a lot. And being experienced, I would have done it coming back in the 2021 Six Nations, when I came off a long lay-off with Covid and that, enforced,” Furlong said.

“I got back in and you hit your groove pretty quick. A lot of it is just trying to stay engaged in the game and follow the habits because that’s moving on quick the whole time.

“You just have to stay with it if you want to feel like you are on top of the ground playing the game, not watching it when you get back.”

While two separate injuries in quick succession is certainly not ideal, Furlong is thankful that it isn’t the one recurring issue that is keeping him away from the pitch.

“If they are related, you’re like ‘What’s going on? We are missing something here, you know what I mean?’ But when they are unrelated, it’s easier because it’s just one of those things,” Furlong commented.

“The way I was told, it’s similar to getting injured poaching a ball. It just happens, nothing you can do about it. We put a good big bank of work in coming back from the hamstring, to try and be nice and bulletproof in terms of a lot of that stuff.

“Is it frustrating? Yeah, it is frustrating when it happens, but there is nothing you can do about it. You just have to keep going.”

Trusting team mates in the scrum is vital.

Furlong is confident that he can be at his best as soon as he gets back to playing, although he does acknowledge that his team mates at scrum time need to be familiar with what he is doing.

As he hasn’t scrummaged recently it may take some for Furlong to get back on the same page with members of the forward pack at the set-piece, although he believes it can be done in training.

“The hardest thing about scrummaging is about finding your feel,” Furlong explained.

“It’s one thing looking at it, but you have to feel good, you have to feel like you are in the right slot, you are so interdependent and reliant on everyone else in the scrum to make you feel good.

“Me vice versa, I could be doing something that off-puts a loosehead or a hooker or the second-row behind me. It’s about getting up to speed quickly, sometimes it is slow.

“It can take a good few sessions to get into that and everyone is on the same page… A lot of scrummaging is about trust. You trust a lot of what you have done in training and sticking with it in the game. Training is a big one.

“Even some of the non-live scrummaging, your setup, just sitting down at the computer with the lads, talking it through and feeling it out, just getting on a straight line with it.”

Tadhg Furlong on the reaction to the Six Nations squad in Leinster’s camp.

Furlong first played in the Six Nations back in 2016, although he is as eager as ever for the championship to get underway, especially after an extended period of sitting on the sidelines.

The naming of Ireland’s Six Nations squad is naturally met with plenty of excitement, although Furlong explained that celebrations are kept to a minimum in the Leinster set-up.

“You can’t be too ecstatic in training or talking about it too much because there are a lot of hurt people as well. It’s a tricky dynamic, so it kind of goes untold in some ways. Or it does in Leinster anyway,” Furlong said.

“It might be a quiet clap on the back to someone like Ross Byrne who is after getting in, but it’s not openly talked about because there are people disappointed.”

