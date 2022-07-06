Tadhg Furlong promises Ireland are working hard to fix set-piece issues

Tadhg Furlong has promised that Ireland are working hard to improve their set-piece after the scrum and lineout faltered against the All Blacks.

The All Blacks got the better of Ireland in the set-piece battle at Eden Park, as the Irish scrum buckled under the pressure on a few occasions, while New Zealand managed to pilfer ball at the lineout a few times too.

Although New Zealand’s ability to counter-attack was perhaps a more significant difference between the sides, the troubles at the set-piece certainly didn’t help Ireland’s chances.

Scrum enthusiast Tadhg Furlong was speaking at a press conference ahead of the second test and admitted that Ireland hoped to have fared better at set-piece time and revealed that the group are devoting plenty of time to fixing those issues.

Tadhg Furlong on Ireland’s set-piece struggles.

“I think we coughed up three [penalties] there in the game. So obviously, look, it’s a big area and it’s an area that we’re looking at and trying to get better in as always,” Furlong said.

“As a group, we put it on ourselves and just try to take care of what we can take care of, and get better for it.

“Set-piece is so big in the modern game. Probably on both counts [scrum and lineout] we probably didn’t get what we wanted out of it. We’ve spent a lot of time on it this week.

“Obviously we have that little bit more time as it’s a standard week for us because we don’t have two games in it. Just putting the time in and getting about our work.”

A thrilling encounter awaits in Dunedin.

While the set-piece will prove to be of great importance as always this Saturday, the high-tempo rugby that will be on offer should prove to be the main point of interest for supporters.

The first test at Eden Park proved to be an entertaining if somewhat one-sided encounter as nine tries were scored, and a wealth of tries are expected again this weekend at the indoor stadium in Dunedin.

Handling errors tripped up both sides at time in the slippery conditions in Auckland, but that won’t be an issue this Saturday in the perfect conditions at Forsyth Barr Stadium, with the test series on the line for Ireland.

