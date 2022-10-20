Tadhg Furlong admits it breaks his heart to see Munster jerseys at his local club

Tadhg Furlong has admitted that it breaks his heart seeing people support Munster in his local rugby club in New Ross, County Wexford.

Leinster and Munster will renew their rivalry this Saturday at the Aviva Stadium in the first inter-provincial derby between the two old foes this season.

The home side are the strong favourites, as Leinster have dominated the derby in recent years and remain unbeaten this season, while Munster have lost three of the five fixtures.

Nevertheless, Tadhg Furlong told RTE that form goes out the window when the two sides meet and stressed that the rivalry between Leinster and Munster is as strong as ever.

Tadhg Furlong on the rivalry between Leinster and Munster.

“These games are on the day. They’re big games. You can read into the history, you can read into everything around the game, but it’s on the day that matters,” Furlong explained.

“I think that’s what makes these kind of days special for us… I would have grown up on a border town with Munster. You throw a stone across the river and you’re in Waterford, boy.

“There always was that element of Leinster and Munster rugby in the locality. Even in the rugby club in New Ross there still is lads.. it breaks my heart to see Munster jerseys in there. There is that extra spice about it definitely.”

‘It breaks my heart to see Munster jerseys in there’ Tadhg Furlong talks about the “extra spice” of a Leinster v Munster derby Watch Leinster v Munster in the BKT URC on Saturday from 4.30pm on @RTE2/@RTEPlayer, listen live on @SatSportRTE #RTERugby pic.twitter.com/Zk9jKBB245 — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) October 20, 2022

More than bragging rights are on the line.

Only a win will guarantee that Leinster remain on top of the URC table, as Ulster are just two points behind them, although the northern province do face a sizeable task this weekend against a Sharks side packed full of Springboks.

Meanwhile, Munster are in 10th place in the table and could drop as low as 13th if they suffer their fourth defeat of the season on Saturday.

13 rounds still remain in the URC season, although Munster could struggle to finish in the top eight if their results don’t improve quickly, which would see them fail to qualify for the play-offs and for next season’s Heineken Champions Cup.

Read More About: leinster rugby, munster rugby, tadhg furlong