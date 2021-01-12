Old newspaper article reveals Tadhg Furlong was a beast at 10 years old

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Tadhg Furlong was always a beast.

The Wexford man was always a talented rugby player, with an article from 18 years ago revealing that Furlong had made a name for himself as an enforcer at just 10-years old.

The article confirms that the New Ross native was never shy of a bit of physicality and reveals that he wasn’t too bad at Gaelic football and hurling either.

“He learned to tackle before he could walk”@tadhgfurlong making ourMonday that little bit easier… pic.twitter.com/NOn1fTTOc9 — RugbyPlayersIreland (@RugbyPlayersIRE) February 11, 2019

“Tadhg has been playing rugby with New Ross since the tender age of five. When it comes to sport rugby has always been his first love. In fact one could say he learned to tackle before he learned to walk.”

“Anyone at the receiving end of one of his tackles (including his mother) will testify to its ferocity.”

“He plays with Horeswood GAA club. Last year, when playing U10 hurling, his team won the Caulfield Hurling Shield. The same team also picked [up] two shields and a cup in football. He plays fullback on the football team where very little gets past him,” the article reads.

Despite excelling on the GAA pitch, it appears young Furlong had always intended to priorities rugby in his life.

“His ambition is to play rugby for Ireland. Current Irish players he admires are Keith Wood and Brian O’Driscoll.

“He has a special liking for the All Blacks, and has in the past egged his team mates on with his version of the [Haka]. He thinks Budda and Sean Furlong do a good job for Ross firsts.

“Perhaps his Christmas wish list will give some idea of his sporting interests, it included a Wexford jersey, an Irish soccer jersey and an All Blacks jersey (he already has an Irish jersey).”

‘The first name to go down on the team sheet.’

The Ireland international was unsurprisingly a favourite of his coaches at New Ross RFC, and was described as “absolutely fearless”.

“Coaches comments: Already a veteran at this stage. The first name to go down on the team sheet each week. Absolutely fearless, a devastating tackler.

“Has a very promising future and the potential to go to the top. Keeps coaches on their toes as sometimes they can’t keep up with him.”

His coaches at New Ross were bang on the money, as Furlong is now one of Ireland’s most crucial players.

