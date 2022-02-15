Tadhg Beirne signs on with Munster and Ireland until July 2025

Tadhg Beirne has signed an IRFU contract which will keep him playing with Munster and Ireland until July 2025.

Munster forward Beirne didn’t take the straightforward route to international rugby, having had to kick start his career with the Scarlets in Wales, after being released by Leinster back in 2016.

Beirne played exceptionally well for the Scarlets during his two-year stay, in which he won the Pro12 title, and he was rewarded for his form with his first Ireland cap in June 2018, after signing on with Munster.

The 30-year-old will be with Munster for at least another three seasons having signed a new contract with the province and with the IRFU, and revealed that the decision was an easy one.

Tadhg Beirne’s ‘easy’ decision to sign a new contract.

“I have made some tough decisions in my career, but this was an easy one. I am grateful to everyone who has supported me on this journey – my family, my partner and the different coaches along the way who helped me become a better player,” Beirne said.

“Representing Munster, Ireland and the Lions over the past few seasons has been fantastic and I am looking forward to contributing in red and green in the years to come.”

IRFU performance director David Nucifora was delighted to have secured Beirne’s services until July 2025, praising the Kildare man’s consistency.

“Tadhg’s journey to a green jersey has not been a straight line but he backed himself and proved his quality,” Nucifora commented.

“Since his return to Ireland in 2018 he has continued to improve his game and illustrate his worth to both Munster and Irish rugby with the consistency and quality of his performances.”

☘ ᴄᴏɴᴛʀᴀᴄᴛ ɴᴇᴡꜱ 💚 Tadhg Beirne signs an IRFU contract until 2025 💚 More info ⤵#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) February 15, 2022

The Kildare man has experienced a stellar few seasons.

Beirne’s career has gone from strength to strength in recent years, having looked like it could have ended before it even really started after getting released by his native province in 2016.

The versatile forward has won 27 caps for Ireland since making his international debut in 2018 and also won two caps for the British and Irish Lions against the Springboks last summer.

The 30-year-old has started in Ireland’s last two test matches and will likely continue to play a crucial role for his country in the remainder of this year’s Six Nations.

Read More About: ireland rugby, munster rugby, Tadhg Beirne