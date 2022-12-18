Tadhg Beirne lauds team mates as Munster dig deep to hold out Saints

Tadhg Beirne was as humble as ever as he lauded his team mates after Munster dug deep to hold onto a 17-6 win against Northampton Saints.

Munster were under immense amounts of pressure for what felt like the entire second half, as Northampton set up camp just metres from the try line for long periods of time.

The visitors were reduced to 13 men at one stage, and received three second half yellow cards, although they managed to deny the Saints a try in a scoreless second half.

Man of the match Tadhg Beirne was speaking to BT Sport after the game and took little credit after another superb defensive display from the sizeable lock.

Tadhg Beirne on Munster’s win against Northampton.

“We got ahead in the first half, we said we wanted a fast start and we managed to do that. They were chasing in the second half but the back bone we showed here today – that’s what Europe is about,” Beirne said.

“It was just holding tough, we were down to 13 men at some stages, 14 for the majority of that half. We stuck with it, we stuck to our system and to hold a team like Northampton out, that’s probably what we’re happiest about today.

“You’ve got to pick your opportunities, I probably chased a bit too much sometimes. But overall I think Gav Coombes today was outstanding, Jack [O’Donoghoe], the whole pack got some serious turnovers.

“John Hodnett and Alex Kendellen, when they came on they went after the breakdown as well and managed to slow it down for us, which all helps backs and the rest of us to get our line set to keep them out at the end there.

“We’re absolutely delighted with that. We said at half time we wanted to keep them tryless and we came out in the second half and did that.”

“I was sure he was going to get it!” 😂 Tadhg Beirne praises his teammate Gavin Coombes after picking up the Star of the Match award following a big win for @MunsterRugby.#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/exHfaUvY7y — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 18, 2022

The win away from home will go a long way.

While Munster played quite well against Toulouse the previous weekend, the loss on home soil did leave them with plenty of work to do in the chase for a place in the Heineken Champions Cup last 16.

Beating Northampton away from home has put Munster in a strong position however, as they now sit in sixth place in Pool B.

Only those who finish in the top four in each pool will be granted a home fixture in the last 16, which Munster will be aiming for, although a tough trip away to Toulouse does await Graham Rowntree’s men.

