Tadhg Beirne reveals most satisfying moment from win against the All Blacks

Tadhg Beirne rates a crucial turnover he won late on as his most satisfying moment from Ireland’s win against the All Blacks in Wellington.

The Ireland lock was sensational in the closing stages of the third test against New Zealand, as he pilfered the ball on the ground twice, charged through a ruck which resulted in a turnover and even intercepted a pass.

Without Beirne, a win for Ireland was far from assured as the Kildare man single-handedly cut out several attacking opportunities for the All Blacks in Irish territory, and his performance certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Beirne was arguably Ireland’s most important player in Wellington, although he also made sure to heap praise on his team mates after a fantastic squad effort.

Tadhg Beirne on Ireland’s win against the All Blacks.

“I got one or two [turnovers] in the second half. It is just a part of my game that I need to bring to the team,” Beirne said.

“The most satisfying moment for me was inside the 22 and I made a tackle with ‘Murr’ [Conor Murray] and I got back up and I managed to turn it over and that was huge for us. That was just on a personal level. I was happy with that one.

“The defensive effort by everyone there in the last 10 minutes was incredible. The Doc came up to me with five minutes to go and asked me how I was trucking and, to be honest, I said I was empty, but I would keep going.

“Realistically with ‘Treads’ [Kieran Treadwell] there, fresh legs would make all the difference. He came on and put in a massive hit in their 22 and it gave everyone a lift.

“I can’t put into words how proud I am of my team-mates. Everything the lads did in those last 50 minutes was incredible.”

Two sensational performances in New Zealand.

Beirne was also exceptional in the second test, although he stood out in attack more than he did in defence in Dunedin, as he made two powerful carries deep into New Zealand territory which ultimately led to tries for Ireland.

Like many of his team mates, Beirne was nowhere near as effective in the first test, although he can be massively pleased with his efforts in New Zealand.

There is plenty of competition in the Irish second row, with James Ryan, Iain Henderson and recently Kieran Treadwell all proving that they are quality international players, although Beirne has nailed down his place in the starting team.

The Kildare man’s remarkable rise in rugby continues, having been released from Leinster’s academy back in 2016, which prompted him to head to Wales to kick start his career with the Scarlets, before winning honours with Ireland and the British and Irish Lions.

