Tadhg Beirne reckons he wasn’t even close to Lions selection last year

Tadhg Beirne believes he wouldn’t have been close to being selected in the British and Irish Lions squad, had the tour taken place in 2020.

Munster forward Beirne was one of eight Irish players to be included in Warren Gatland’s 37-man Lions squad, and was one of those who was more assured of a place on the plane to South Africa before the official announcement.

While Beirne’s exceptional performances for Ireland in this year’s Six Nations saw plenty of fans and pundits clamouring for his inclusion, he doesn’t believe that would have been the case just a year earlier.

Tadhg Beirne on his Lions call-up: ‘Timing is everything.’

“It’s starting to sink in a bit now. I think at the start I was more in shock and it hadn’t really sank in. But it’s definitely starting to sink in now and I’m starting to enjoy it a lot more,” Beirne explained.

“It’s something you watch growing up as a kid and it’s the biggest honour you can get as a rugby player after playing for your country. So I’m massively proud.

“I don’t think at this time last year I would have been anywhere close [to being included in the Lions squad] if they were selecting it then. So timing is everything and I’m delighted to be involved, that’s for sure.”

‘I don’t think I ever planned on achieving this much.’

Beirne has had an unusual road to selection for the Lions, having been released by his native province Leinster in 2016 at the age of 24, after making just four senior appearances.

The Kildare man then joined the Scarlets in Wales, where he was a great success. The Welsh side went on to win the Pro12 in Beirne’s first season with the club and made the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final the following year.

After two seasons with the Scarlets, Beirne returned to Ireland to join Munster and has racked up 22 caps for his country since making his international debut in 2018.

Beirne admitted that he didn’t expect things to go so smoothly after being released by Leinster, and has far exceeded the goals that he had set himself.

“I don’t think I ever planned on achieving this much. At a certain point, [my goal] became just to be a professional rugby player,” Beirne said.

“I was lucky to be able to do that but to achieve what I’ve achieved in the past few years – I’ll probably look back on it some day and I’ll have to pinch myself to believe it again.”

