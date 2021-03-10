All Super Rugby AU matches will be streamed for free in the UK and Ireland

Share and Enjoy !

All remaining matches in the 2021 Super Rugby AU season will be streamed live for free by World Rugby in the UK and Ireland.

The fourth round of this year’s Super Rugby AU will take place this weekend. The Western Force take on the Melbourne Rebels this Friday before the ACT Brumbies face the Queensland Reds on Saturday.

To watch the matches, supporters just need to register with World Rugby and then they will be able to see all the games at www.world.rugby/super-rugby.

Law variations.

For fans tuning in to Australia’s domestic Super Rugby competition for the first time, there are a number of law variations in effect.

Those variations include a goal-line drop out after an attempted try is held up, as well as allowing a replacement come on for a player that has been red carded 20 minutes after the incident.

Viewers tuning in from the northern hemisphere will also notice that supporters are able to attend matches in Australia, although restrictions do vary based on the location of each match and the potential of further lockdowns does remain.

For Irish fans, the Western Force are the obvious choice of team to support, as former Leinster and Ireland player Rob Kearney is currently contracted with the Perth-based club.

The current Super Rugby AU season is the second of its kind, after the five Australian clubs formed their own domestic competition following the cancellation of the 2020 Super Rugby season last year due to the pandemic.

The Australian clubs are likely to take place in a trans-Tasman competition with the New Zealand Super Rugby clubs later this year, but it has not yet been said whether that will also be streamed by World Rugby.

