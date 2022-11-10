Stuart McCloskey relieved over quick recovery after fearing the worst

Relief was the over riding emotion for Stuart McCloskey after it was revealed that his arm injury was not as bad as originally feared.

McCloskey was having a stormer of a game against South Africa in just his seventh cap for Ireland, but his night was brought to an early end as he came off after 26 minutes with an arm injury.

Having waited for so long to get another opportunity for Ireland, it appeared that McCloskey’s Autumn Nations Series was over before it really got going, although he is now expected to be fit to play this Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the encounter with Fiji, McCloskey admitted he was massively relieved to get such a positive injury prognosis after originally fearing he could be sidelined for months.

Stuart McCloskey on bouncing back from injury.

“It’s just rugby isn’t it? It’s a bit unlucky at times. I was very disappointed at the time but things have resolved themselves very well so I’m hopefully looking all right for this week,” McCloskey.

“I hit that nerve, the ulnar nerve if we’re being specific, but I hit that and it just felt as if my arm went completely dead. My forearm was in a lot of pain but it’s cleared up pretty well. My hand is still getting full function back but it’s getting there.

“I thought I broke my forearm at the time so I was pretty worried about that. Then when I was going off I was thinking I waited six and a half years to play another tier one team.

“Not that playing the other teams wasn’t big but it’s nice to test yourself against a world class team like South Africa… When you think you’ve broken your arm you’re probably thinking 12 weeks, more than that.

“So I’m just relieved I can get back playing again. I didn’t think it would come back this quickly but it’s resolved itself pretty well.”

➖ Bouncing back from injury.

➖ Midfield competition.

➖ Starting opportunities. Watch Stuart McCloskey’s press conference from the IRFU High Performance Centre ⬇️#TeamOfUs | #IREvFIJI — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 9, 2022

The Ulsterman will aim to stake his claim.

Although McCloskey was only on the pitch for 26 minutes last Saturday, he got through plenty of work as he made nine tackles and managed to beat three defenders in just three carries.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will be hoping McCloskey can be similarly prolific against Fiji on Saturday, although he probably won’t be kept as busy in defence as South Africa dominated possession in the opening stages.

McCloskey should get plenty of opportunities to attack however, in what should prove to be an open and high-scoring game at the Aviva Stadium.

