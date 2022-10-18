Stuart Lancaster insists provinces are in good shape after demise of Wasps

Stuart Lancaster has assured supporters that the Irish provinces are in good financial shape in response to Wasps and Worcester Warriors’ troubles.

English club rugby is in a state of crisis as Wasps and Worcester Warriors have both entered administration in the past few weeks due to severe financial difficulties.

Wasps and Worcester will play no further role in this season’s Gallagher Premiership and will likely be relegated to the Championship for next season, that is if new owners come in to ensure the financial future of both clubs.

Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster was speaking at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s derby against Munster and eased fears over the financial state of the provinces after alarm bells were set off in England and beyond.

“It’s a tough [financial] environment to be in. The South African teams have been a good addition to the URC, certainly with the TV revenue that’s been generated and the interest in the game that’s been generated,” Lancaster said.

“It’s made it a very competitive league but I don’t think anyone, Leinster included, would be sat there thinking we’ve got all the answers covered in terms of the growth of the game.

“But if we can put in performances like we did against the Sharks in front of 18,000 people at the RDS and get hopefully 35 or 40,000 people for a club game at the Aviva this weekend, that’s amazing really isn’t it?

“So I think Ireland in particular and the four provinces of the union are in good shape. In England it’s very sad to see. Two clubs, and a lot of people who I know at both clubs, young and older players and a lot of coaching staff as well. It’s tough.

“My son plays in England at the moment [for Ealing Trailfinders] and I’m just grateful that he’s got a job and an opportunity to progress as a young player.”

The demise of Wasps and Worcester is concerning for all involved in professional rugby, although it should be noted that the provinces are not run in a similar manner to English clubs in the Gallagher Premiership.

Every club in the Premiership must be a self-reliant separate entity, while the four provinces are branches of the IRFU and receive funds from income which is generated by the Irish national team.

The Premiership may be forced to reconsider its position however, as the RFU is considering introducing central contracts for England players as clubs struggle to pay the wages of their squads.

