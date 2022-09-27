Stuart Lancaster confident that Leinster will continue to succeed after his departure

Stuart Lancaster has stressed that he has no concerns over how Leinster will perform once he leaves the province at the end of the season.

Lancaster has been an integral part of Leinster for several years now, having first joined the province as a senior coach in September 2016, although he will take over as Racing 92’s director of rugby next season.

Since the Englishman’s arrival, Leinster have added significantly to their trophy cabinet, as they have won the Heineken Champions Cup and four league titles under Lancaster and Leo Cullen’s stewardship.

The experienced coach is confident that success will continue to come Leinster’s way after he’s gone, expressing his faith in the playing group in an in-house interview.

Stuart Lancaster’s praise for Leinster’s players.

“The past players, the one’s who have finished now and moved on, I’ve got the highest regard for. And the current group we have now I think are an amazing group,” Lancaster said.

“I think part of the confidence I take in my decision is that I think they’re in a really good place. Whatever structure Leinster work with going forward, I think the players are in a really good place.

“Their knowledge of the game, their understanding, their ability to hold each other to account. But probably the most important thing is their integrity as people.

“Definitely, from Johnny [Sexton] as captain down, that’s the biggest takeaway I’ll take from Leinster, for sure.”

🗣️ | Hear from Stuart Lancaster who sat down to discuss his time with Leinster Rugby, after announcing that he will be joining Racing 92 at the end of the season. #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/84KL6HNKxd — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) September 26, 2022

Leinster will face Racing 92 in the coming months.

Lancaster will be coming up against his future employers in the coming months, as Leinster take on Racing 92 in December and January in the Heineken Champions Cup.

There will be no sense of divided loyalties however, and Lancaster has stressed that his priority will be to help Leinster to further success in his final season with the province.

“It won’t be unusual. It’ll be all guns blazing for Leinster, trust me. Starting this weekend, we’ve got the inter-pros coming up, so it’s a massive game this weekend,” Lancaster explained.

“In some ways I’ll be glad to get today out of the way so we can get back to the proper business of Leinster winning games.”

