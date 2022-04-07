Stuart Lancaster backs English coach to take charge of England after Eddie Jones

Stuart Lancaster has backed calls for an English coach to take charge of England after Eddie Jones finishes up in the role following the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Leinster senior coach Lancaster is very well placed to know what it takes to coach at an international level, having acted as England’s head coach from 2012 to 2015.

Since Lancaster left the role after his country’s pool stage exit at the 2015 Rugby World Cup on home soil, Jones, an Australian, has coached England for the past six years.

The Australian coach has experienced plenty of success with England, as well as some disappointing spells, but Lancaster admitted on the BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly podcast that he would like to see an English coach take on the role next.

Stuart Lancaster on the next England coach.

“Within the coaching team, ideally, I wouldn’t disagree that you’d want stability and ideally an English flavour,” Lancaster said.

“I don’t think they should all necessarily be English, but you should have an English flavour. And ideally, and I’m biased obviously, an English coach.

“I was proud, as we all were, to coach the national team and I felt a huge sense of responsibility to do right for the team, but also to do right for the country as well. I think you feel that deeply when it is your country. It is important.

“I don’t think the whole coaching team has to be all English, a little bit of diversity in there wouldn’t be a bad thing. But you definitely want an English feel to it and an English system.”

Not a bad compliment! 🤯☘️ @leinsterrugby senior coach Stuart Lancaster joins @chjones9 on a bonus episode of Rugby Union weekly! Talking all things:

Leinster’s success ✅

Johnny Sexton ✅

England’s new head coach ✅ Listen to the full episode on @bbcsounds now 👇#BBCRugby — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) April 7, 2022

Several high-profile coaches are in the running.

The RFU themselves have stated their preference for an English head coach after Jones’ tenure is finished, which has narrowed the list of potential candidates.

Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick, Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter, current England forwards coach Richard Cockerill and Ireland head coach Andy Farrell would all fit the bill.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall had also been put forward as a potential candidate, although the North London club have stated they would need an enormous compensation to let the Northern Irishman go.

Even Ronan O’Gara admitted that he “would love to have a go” at coaching England, although the former Ireland out-half has never coached in the English rugby system.

Read More About: england rugby, stuart lancaster