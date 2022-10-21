Stuart Hogg responds to his removal as Scotland captain

Stuart Hogg has admitted his disappointment over being removed as Scotland captain while congratulating his successor in Jamie Ritchie.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has opted for Edinburgh flanker Ritchie as his team’s captain for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series, explaining that he wanted to lessen the “burden” on Hogg.

Hogg was first appointed as Scotland’s captain ahead of the 2020 Six Nations, and remained in that role until the end of this year’s championship, while he was rested for his country’s tour of Argentina this summer.

Although Hogg has returned to Scotland’s squad, he has not been reinstated as captain for the games against Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina in the coming weeks.

Stuart Hogg on the Scotland captaincy.

The 30-year-old took to Twitter to express his disappointment while stressing that it will not impact his approach to the game.

“Congratulations to Jamie Ritchie on the captaincy, he’s been a stand-out player for us and will have my full support,” Hogg tweeted.

“I’m naturally disappointed about not being captain for the series – it’s been a huge honour leading my country and an integral part of my life.

“Some of my favourite wins in a Scotland shirt have come during this time. It won’t impact how I approach the game, I’ll always try my best to lead from my actions.”

Finn Russell is the main casualty.

Although the decision to remove Hogg as captain was a significant one for Townsend, the omission of Finn Russell from Scotland’s squad has grabbed the most headlines.

Russell is the most experienced and decorated Scottish out-half at present, although Townsend has opted for Blair Kinghorn, Adam Hastings and Ross Thompson ahead of the Racing 92 play maker.

Townsend and Russell have fallen out before, which resulted in the out-half being released from Scotland’s Six Nations squad in 2020, although the head coach has said his decision is based on form and consistency.

